Beginning at 9 a.m. today, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 over Vail Pass in both directions for about an hour, according to a Sunday evening announcement.
“The closure is for both directions of traffic and is anticipated to last an hour,” the announcement stated.
That came after weather alerts Sunday afternoon of the likelihood of snow squalls and warning travellers to get off the roads or use extreme caution. A snow squall, according to the National Weather Service, “is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.”
A winter storm warning took effect at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning and is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday, with the Roaring Fork Valley to see “extreme impacts.” Additionally, two other systems are expected to move through Western Colorado on Monday and Wednesday, according to NWS Grand Junction.
“Slick, icy and snow-packed roads and blowing and drifting snow will continue to result in hazardous holiday travel,” the NWS report advises. “Additional snowfall expected Monday through Wednesday. Snowfall totals will exceed several feet in some mountain ranges by the end of next week.”
It’s exactly what the area ski resorts, which saw slow or delayed starts to their winter seasons, needed. Aspen-Snowmass reported more-than 20-inch gains on most mountains in the last seven days: 22 inches on Aspen Mountain (now with a 37-inch base); 31 inches on Aspen Highlands (creating a 61-inch base); 23 inches on Snowmass (and a 52-inch base); and 18 inches on Buttermilk (and a 30-inch base).
The snow has led to enthusiasm among skiers and snowboarders and plenty of work for ski patrol. On Christmas Eve, two snowboarders were caught in an in-bounds avalanche in the Mushroom area of Highlands, leading to Deep Temerity and Steeplechase being closed for the day — everyone was safely out of the field by 2:15 p.m.
In the backcountry that same day, a tourer died in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Aspen remains under a CAIC “avalanche warning” until at least 8 a.m. today.
“Heavy snow and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions this weekend. Expect natural and human-triggered wide-breaking avalanches that will run long distances. You can trigger ones large enough to bury you, even from flat areas and low-angled slopes below or adjacent to steeper slopes,” the CAIC website advises. “Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
Aspen-Snowmass, too, emphasizes on its website that skiers and riders respect ropes and closures, especially on Highlands.
“Pay attention to the rope lines, please! This is for your safety!” the snow report web page reads.
There is snow in the forecast every day in Aspen for the rest of the year, according to the NWS, with a few days of sunshine before another stretch of snow starting Jan. 5.