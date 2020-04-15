The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Thursday with up to two feet of snow in the forecast.
The watch is in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. Impacted areas include the Gore and Elk mountain ranges and central mountain valleys, including the cities of Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte and Marble.
The watches advises that moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, with a total accumulation of six to 12 inches and locally higher amounts as great as two feet.
“Travel could be very difficult, especially over Vail and Monarch passes,” the watch says.
Total snowpack for the 2019-20 winter season in the Roaring Fork River basin was sitting at 104 percent of average last week. City of Aspen weather department records show that average snowfall for the month of April is 16.4 inches.