Hanna Faulhaber’s star continues to rise — this time, right out of the Buttermilk superpipe and onto the ESPN Winter X Games podium, taking bronze in the Women’s Ski Superpipe.
It was her debut in the games she’s grown up watching. The Basalt High School senior — Faulhaber is 17 years old — has been collecting career milestones with seeming compound interest in recent months, taking fifth at the Copper Mountain Grand Prix and then going on to earn third at Dew Tour a week later (also at Copper). Both events are Olympic qualifiers, landing Faulhaber an invitation to represent the United States in Beijing next month. But not before first finally competing in her home halfpipe at Buttermilk.
Faulhaber’s signature amplitude — in her final run, she came exactly 18 feet out of the pipe — earned her a spot on the podium Friday alongside Estonian superstar Kelly Sildaru, who took gold, and Brita Sigourney, who took the silver medal. Notably, Sildaru, who turns 20 next month, became the record-holder of most medals won as a teenager Friday evening, and she still has a slopestyle competition ahead of her at the X Games.
This story will be updated.