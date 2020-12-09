Virtually every sporting event has looked different during the pandemic, and so will ESPN’s Winter X Games when the three-day competition makes its way onto Buttermilk Ski Area next month — “substantially different,” according to informational items shared with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.
The 2021 Winter X Games is scheduled to run from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31 and will be a “strictly televised event,” according to a BOCC work session memo. Spectators will not be allowed to attend the fenced-in event in Pitkin County, which will permit a maximum of 500 attendees that include 90 professional athletes, 50 athletic support team members and various production personnel.
Additionally, while next month’s X Games will feature skiing and snowboarding competitions, the event will forgo all motorsports — and it will not feature any concerts like it has in years past, either.
On Tuesday, the BOCC was scheduled to hear from ESPN representatives concerning next month’s X Games; however, that conversation has been postponed until Dec. 15.
“We had planned to discuss this today, anticipating that ESPN would have heard from the state on their mitigation plan. That has not yet happened,” Suzanne Wolff, Pitkin County Planning and Zoning assistant director, said during Tuesday's work session. “We’re just still waiting to hear from the state.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment must review and approve the X Games’ COVID-19 mitigation plan due to it being classified as a “professional sports event.”
In a statement to the Aspen Daily News on Tuesday, ESPN spokesman Danny Chi said, “We will disclose information regarding X Games Aspen at a later date.”
In previous years, more than 100,000 people have attended the historically four-day event in Pitkin County.
According to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, in addition to numerous law enforcement agencies providing security, the X Games also calls for a 20-to-25-person Incident Management Team that works up to 20 hours a day for the duration of the event.
“It is a long weekend, but it is a very productive weekend,” Burchetta said. “The relationships that we’ve built with ESPN over the years are really invaluable.”
Burchetta declined to comment on the specifics of this year’s security efforts, given that there will be no spectators. However, Burchetta said public safety planning had been underway locally for the 2021 event since late September.
“We have been meeting with ESPN,” Burchetta said. “Obviously, the newest addition to the meeting is public health. … They are an equally important partner at the table this year.”
According to a BOCC memo, ESPN has been working closely with Pitkin County Public Health to address local and county regulations in order to “ensure the safety of all attendees and lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Aspen Daily News Contributing Editor Madeleine Osberger contributed to this report.