Another day, another set of firsts at Buttermilk.
On a snowy day, Colby Stevenson kicked things off with a gold after a conservative approach to the men's ski Slopestyle. Fellow American Mac Forehand took silver and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl took bronze.
In the next event, 14-year-old Gaon Choi became the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe gold medalist, edging mentor Chloe Kim by just six months. The South Korean converted on her third run to take the lead over Maddie Mastro, holding it through a fourth and final run in which Choi, not satisfied, nailed a 1080. Mastro took silver and Xuetong Cai took third.
Next were the women skiers, who had their share of firsts even if the event didn’t see a never-been-done. In her fourth X Games, Zoe Atkin took her first medal, earning a gold. Behind her, Svea Irving locked down her first X medal in bronze, entering as an alternate after a pair of injuries, including one to Chloe Kim, put her in the competition. Canadian Rachael Karker took silver. Local Hanna Faulhaber took fifth and Brita Sigourney took seventh in her final X Games appearance.
The history books reopened in the women’s snowboard Big Air starting with Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi’s triple underflip, making her the first female to land a triple in a competition. Laurie Blouin, not to be outdone, hit the move as well just a few runs later. Iwabuchi was awarded the gold while New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed her second medal of the X Games with a silver. Blouin took a bronze, despite her 48 being the highest individual score in the event.
Concluding the night, Marcus Kleveland hit a near-perfect score on his first run on a triple, carrying him to a total score of 96 and his third straight Big Air gold medal on his snowboard. Japan’s Takeru Otsuka took silver and, on his last run, Yiming Su crept into third to claim China’s first male X Game medalist.
Sunday's schedule
X Games Aspen 2023 concludes on Sunday with five events: women’s ski Slopestyle at 11 a.m., men’s snowboard Slopestyle at 12:40 p.m., snowboard Knuckle Huck at 4:30 p.m., men’s ski Big Air at 5:15 p.m. and men’s ski SuperPipe at 6:30 p.m.