The 71st annual Wintersköl will take place Thursday through Sunday, returning to in-person festivities for the Aspen community’s traditional “toast to winter.”
Dating back to a quiet January in 1951, Wintersköl was created by local Aspenites wanting to celebrate the town’s alpine lifestyle and special winter season through a weekend of festive events. Today, the historic celebration continues as one of the longest-running traditions in Aspen, explains Jennifer Albright Carney, vice president of event marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
“Wintersköl is really all about the celebration of winter, and it’s also a chance to celebrate community and honor traditions,” Carney said. “It has definitely evolved over the years, I think it’s incredible that the community is still celebrating such a historic love for winter.”
Last year’s Wintersköl was modified to virtual programming, with no in-person events due to the pandemic. While many of these beloved activities are returning in-person this year, Carney said, ACRA and other involved community organizations are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and all events are subject to change.
Wintersköl 2022 event highlights include the traditional Snow Sculptures on-view at the Mill Street Mall Thursday-Sunday. ACRA commissioned local artist Thomas Barlow will carve two 8-feet-by-8-feet snow blocks into works of art, and the installations are inspired by this year’s Wintersköl slogan: “Positive Altitude” — the phrase embodying December’s record snowfall and the community’s perseverance through the challenges of the past two years.
In a long-standing partnership, Anderson Ranch Arts Center will once again host the Kidsculpt snow sculpture competition on Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mill Street Mall. This year, 33 students from three different schools in the valley are participating in the competition and will work together in teams to transform their snow cubes into freestanding creations.
The Torchlight Descent hosted by Aspen Snowmass will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, followed by an extravagant fireworks show on Aspen Mountain. Brought to the community each year by ACRA, the Wintersköl fireworks were unable to take place last year, and Carney said she’s happy to bring the exciting celebration back.
ACRA officially launched a new social contest on Monday called “Show Us Your Button.” The campaign invites community members to post a photo on social media wearing historical or 2022 Wintersköl buttons and tag “@aspen_chamber” with the hashtags “#showusyourbutton” and “#wintersköl.” Winners of the #showusyourbutton contest will be randomly selected and prizes include a two-night stay at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen and $200 dining credit to Monarch Steakhouse. Additional $25-$100 prizes will be awarded daily, according to the ACRA website.
“The buttons have been around since the 1960s,” Carney said. “People can share photos with old ones from over the years or this year’s button, and we’re distributing those for free.”
The Wintersköl Royal Honorees, one of the longest-running traditions of the celebration, carries on for another year of honoring locals who positively impact the valley. The Wintersköl Committee selected educator Beth Wille and Aspen Animal Shelter Director Seth Sachson as this year’s royalty, as the two long-time community members exemplify the 2022 theme of “Positive Altitude.”
“Honoring royalty started with the first Wintersköl in 1951, and while it’s a different process, it’s amazing that we’re still honoring people who represent the community each year,” Carney said. “It’s incredible to continue these historical elements that have lived through the years.”
In monitoring the COVID-19 situation, ACRA recently made the decision to cancel the annual Helen K. Klanderud Wintersköl Awards Luncheon that was scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Hotel Jerome. The champagne toast and lunch in memory of Klanderud was to serve as the kick-off to the celebratory weekend and the official honorary event for this year’s chosen royalty.
“With disappointment, but in consideration of the safety of our community, the decision was made to call off the traditional kick-off to Wintersköl festivities, the Wintersköl Luncheon,” Carney said in a release. “We hope our members and the community at large will use their own ‘Positive Altitude’ to toast the kick-off to Wintersköl 2022 in their own unique way.”
Carney discussed the significance of January in Aspen, stating that traditionally, there are many different “wonderful events” occurring throughout the month. This year, January is especially busy with the 75th anniversary of Aspen Snowmass, Gay Ski Week and X-Games overlapping and the 71st Wintersköl celebration returning to in-person programming.
With lots to celebrate this winter season, Carney emphasized the “Positive Altitude” theme as it pertains to the entire community.
“This year’s slogan was selected for the uplifting heart and soul of Aspen as we look forward to 2022,” she said.
Other Wintersköl-related programming and events happening this weekend include a virtual Aspen Fat Bike Race, the “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed” historic exhibition being showcased at the Wheeler-Stallard House, the Snowmass Luminescence interactive art and light display, the Apple Strudel Downhill race at Aspen Highlands, as well as free ice-skating events, various historical downtown walking tours, a free “Aspen Extreme” film screening at the Wheeler Opera House and more.
For additional information and updates on Wintersköl 2022 programming, visit aspenchamber.org.