The Aspen Chamber Resort Association Wintersköl committee is officially accepting applications for slogans to steward the spirit of the 70th annual celebration, this season from Jan. 14 to 17.
“As the community looks towards winter, Aspen will continue to honor the spirit of the annual toast to winter, Aspen’s longest-running event,” an ACRA press release reads.
Slogan entries are due by 5 p.m. Monday to Liz Cluley via lcluley@aspenchamber.organd have a limit of five per person, the release instructs.
“[The] slogan must be a one to five-word phrase that fits on a three-inch button.” ACRA instructs aspiring sloganers.
Past slogans have included such examples as “Legendary Past, Visionary Future”, “50 Years of Mountain Magic” and “Winter Fun Since 1951.”
The winner will receive a $1,000 gift certificate to The Gant. The gift certificate may be used towards multiple bookings and/or credit at The Gant’s Pepperjack’s Café, is subject to availability, and must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2021.
US Department of State awards IDEAS grant to Colorado Mountain College
Colorado Mountain College recently received an IDEAS (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students) grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. The grant is intended to expand the college’s capacity to offer affordable and meaningful study-abroad opportunities for students who less often take study-abroad courses – including low-income, first-generation and other underrepresented students.
The IDEAS grant amounts to $35,000 and is specifically funding the creation of the Pucon Kayak Retreat Cooperative Leadership and Management program, a new CMC study abroad educational opportunity in Chile that will be offered in the 2021-22 academic year. The course will be introduced depending on health and travel considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.