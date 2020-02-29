Richard Rhinehart had a hunch that, contrary to what one geophysical report concluded, there were likely otherwise unknown caves waiting to be discovered in the area between Transfer Trail Road and the White River Plateau in the proposed Mid-Continent limestone quarry expansion site near Glenwood Springs.
But when he called fellow Colorado Cave Survey member Robert McFarland to survey the area with him in search of said caves, he wasn’t expecting to be proven correct in basically one try.
“We headed up there on a Saturday morning, spent hours walking one of the lines, looking off the sides of the road,” Rhinehart recalled. “And sadly, even though both of us checked each side of the road carefully, we met up after lunch and were both like, ‘Nope, nothing at all.’ Sort of discouraging.”
Not to be dissuaded, and with a few hours of daylight left, the pair split up to cover more ground in another area.
“Literally, no more than three or four minutes into our walking separately, Rob’s shouting down to me, ‘Come on up!’ I was sort of surprised; he couldn’t have found something that quickly,” he continued. “I headed back up the hill, and sure enough, he showed me this big hole in the side of the mountain there that you literally couldn’t see it within five feet of the entrance just because of bushes — it’s very well-hidden.”
Well-hidden, but not insignificant.
“When I walked toward it, what I was looking at changed from a shadow into a crevice, then into a hole before revealing itself as a ‘bottomless’ void,” McFarland said in an email.
Using some rope Rhinehart had in his car that day, McFarland lowered himself into the entrance.
“The thing he noticed most were the bones laying around, sort of rolling down to where the crawlway was. It looks like that could be where witches were storing all their bones for making brews later on,” Rhinehart mused.
And as it was October, a Halloween-themed name for the newly discovered cave seemed fitting — hence, Witches’ Pantry.
But Rhinehart and McFarland counts themselves among those who fear that trouble may be brewing for the cave’s future, should the Bureau of Land Management approve Rocky Mountain Industrial’s — formerly Rocky Mountain Resources — plans to expand its current quarry operation from 15.7 acres to 321 acres.
“I was kind of dumbstruck after considering the location. As a caver, I want to find caves everywhere, and I’ve been luckier than most in that regard — but to make a discovery so close to town with such tremendous knowledge to share and the potential to stop that ... quarry is a sort-of caving trifecta!” McFarland said.
Rhinehart fears that the quarry expansion would destroy the cave before it’s even been fully explored.
“We would really like to as cavers to see what remarkable features it might have, because that’s all relevant as to whether a giant quarry should be built here — and that’s regardless of it being next to Glenwood Springs,” he said.
As of now, only a small team of cavers from the National Speleological Society’s Colorado chapters have been able to access Witches’ Pantry before the wintertime snows made continued exploration impossible, but Rhinehart believes the cave’s potential could rival that of the Fairy Caves.
It’s a point he hopes to impress upon audiences Saturday afternoon during his and McFarland’s 4 p.m. presentation at the Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
“This is an opportunity for us as cavers. It’s so rare for a caver to talk about a new discovery to the public,” Rhinehart said. “There’s a real concern that if we promote a cave too much, people will think, ‘I want to go there.’ We’re just really quiet about things that we find for good reason.”
But in the instance of Witches’ Pantry, given its location within RMI’s proposed quarry expansion site, everyone involved agreed that it was important to educate the public about the discovery and what’s at stake.
“We can, in this super rare and unique instance, talk about the excitement of finding something new and the mystery of what’s to be found in the future,” he said.
In order to do so, Rhinehart plans to root the conversation in the area’s past. The Fairy Caves, now part of the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, were first discovered by Charles Darrow in the late 1800s, he explained. By 1897, Darrow had strung lights into the cave’s known 800 feet to create a tourist destination.
Today, the caves extend more than 3 miles.
“If you think about the history of the Fairy Caves in the 1890s and then later in the 1950s, they had to do digging and pushing to make it 3 miles long, like it is today,” Rhinehart said. “That’s the issue: The timescale on this is so rushed that we really want to get back and dig open that passage and have specialists look at it. The [Department of] Interior’s really pushing to get things done as quickly as possible, and sometimes you can’t hurry science.”
To that end, the caving group has submitted an application to the regional BLM office.
“The cavers are interested in collecting bones and insects, which requires a permit from us,” BLM public affairs specialist David Boyd said in an email. “That would be true with collecting from any cave [under the Federal Cave Resources Protection Act of 1988]. We are working through that process. And like I said, we are interested in the info as well!”
BLM officials and dedicated cavers aren’t the only ones interested in seeing what comes of further explorations and how the discovery will affect the upcoming environmental impact statement as part of the National Environmental Protection Act, or NEPA, process. The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, a nonprofit collective dedicated to grassroots campaigns against the quarry expansion, invited Rhinehart and McFarland to speak Saturday.
“The Citizens’ Alliance came to us and said, ‘Would you and Rob be willing to talk about it?’” Rhinehart said.
McFarland will focus his presentation on the actual Witches’ Pantry discovery, while Rhinehart will round out the conversation with some more history.
“The vapor caves, for a very long time, were the big attraction in Glenwood,” Rhinehart said. “Miners from Aspen would horseback ride or take coaches back to Glenwood for that. They would go to heal up — this is a natural sauna. Only later did they build the big hot springs pool. Caves have been very important in the history of Glenwood Springs, and that’s just sort of been forgotten recently.”