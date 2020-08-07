After concerns arose that a possible COVID-19 cluster had arisen in students and parents of the Early Learning Center — housed in the Yellow Brick schoolhouse on North Garmisch Street — all test results indicated there was no such presence of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Yes, all tests have come back negative,” a relieved Carrie Tippet, ELC executive director, said via email Thursday evening. “We’re very happy!”
Symptomatic students — and their respective parents — were tested through Aspen Valley Hospital July 27 and 28 out of what had been described as an abundance of caution. Because of the multiday turnaround time for test results, the preschool preemptively shuttered until the subsequent Friday, July 31.
Although the bulk of test results had been returned by Tuesday and the ELC was allowed to reopen six of its eight classrooms, Tippett maintained a sense of caution until she could definitely say that there was no evidence of a positive COVID-19 case among the students or families.
“At this time, not all results are in. We are still waiting to hear from public health,” she said Tuesday.
The culprit behind the symptoms has not been publicly identified. It’s a conundrum faced by nearly everyone in the era of COVID-19, but especially those who work in sectors working with young children: There is a significant overlap in the proverbial Venn diagram between the wide-ranging spectrum of symptoms affiliated with the coronavirus and the common cold.
Indeed, the question of long-term viability in the day care and early childhood education sectors came up during a Pitkin County Board of Health meeting Thursday that could have become a reality for the ELC — mainly, what economic resources exist for an organization should staff have to be isolated or quarantined in the event of a positive COVID-19 case?
“We do want to keep all of those in business, but here is the issue: It’s kind of hard to get kids to wear masks, little kids, as one example, and there’s so many regulations,” Pitkin County Board of Health Chair and Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler relayed. “Being a teacher, I can’t imagine the stress that causes each and every minute of every school day for these little ones.”
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock sympathized with the concern, though no concrete answer was offered Thursday,
“We’ve certainly heard challenges with the child care centers being able to remain open and just how important they are to keeping our economy going,” he said.
Butler, for her part, said she intends to bring the issue up to the Snowmass Village town council during its regular Monday meeting.