The Aspen School District Board of Education asked Aspen City Council members in a work session Monday for their support of future ballot measures that would ensure continued local education funding to make up budgetary shortfalls at the state level.
“We are at this point looking at some bonds that will retire at the end of this year … [to] repurpose those bonds into a new bond proposal for lots of maintenance and potential expansion that we need for the district theater, the preschool, the high school, lots of just roofs and boilers and continued maintenance,” explained school board president Susan Marolt. “In the long term, our district really needs this bond money. It’s all for capital improvements.”
Board treasurer Dwayne Romero put it more bluntly.
“We’re talking about attracting and retaining teachers and professional staff, and that relates to housing,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 tool for us: Housing, housing, housing, housing — and oh, by the way — some housing.”
Currently, the district has 50 units available to staff, all of which are rentals. Board members and district representatives alike estimated conservatively that another 50 units would be easily filled, based on a recent staff survey of about 170 district employees.
According to those survey results, nearly half of respondents indicated that if they did not find a more tenable housing solution, they were considering leaving the area within five years, reported Jonathan Nickell, board secretary.
“I think 50 might be a good place to start, but I think we may end up with a higher number,” he said.
There is an active wait list of 15 people to get placed into units, said Molly Owens, human resources director for the school district. And as the beginning of the next school year looms — so long as a spike in COVID-19 cases does not usher future closures, as was acknowledged — the district is hiring additional staff, almost all of whom also require housing.
“We have about 15 new hires so far, all of whom have inquired with me about the opportunity to be placed in housing, and we have at least 10 more folks to hire before we get school started up next year,” she said. “I would say that the wait list of 15 people includes a chilling effect on staff, knowing that placement in housing is very competitive. If I had 50 more, I could fill them. I can just say that.”
Even being able to support staff’s salaries, however, may come into question if voters don’t also elect to continue allocating a portion of Aspen sales tax and a Snowmass Village property tax to supplement the school district’s general fund, warned Romero.
“Both of these lines of revenue, they’re specified. They’re tied to specific objectives and specific points of the general fund in the education delivery model,” he said. “Programs like recruitment and retention, technology, special education, professional development. Our general fund’s like $33 million. Between these two facilities, that’s 7% or 8% [of the budget]. It’s important.”
As for the actual ballot measure, voters will get the opportunity to extend that tax-based supplemental funding for an additional five years at the existing rates, which are a 0.3% city sales tax and a $40 property tax for every $500,000 in property value for Snowmass Village real estate.
“It’s really filled in the gap when the state can’t meet their portion of our funding, so it’s been vital, actually, for our district,” Marolt said. “I think we have to be very sensitive to the economy and the COVID situation in our community. Maintaining the rates that we’ve had, we’d be really grateful. And I think that would be all we would need to be. I would hate to ask for more and not be sensitive to the economics going on.”
Tharyn Mulberry, who in May oversaw his last Aspen High School graduation ceremony as principal before assuming his new role as assistant superintendent in July, said that while less than 10% of the general fund, those local revenue streams are invaluable in ensuring advantageous teacher-to-student ratios and professional development programming.
“Right now, we’ve been able to generously fund some of the classroom sizes; that would change dramatically. You’d be moving from classroom sizes of 18 to 28, immediately,” he said. “We’re very lucky to be able to train our staff with some incredible professional development opportunities; many of them would go away. Just know those would be the real-world implications of some of those costs.”
There is another ballot measure that will be posed to all Colorado voters in November and it, too, will have potentially dramatic implications for school districts across the state: whether or not to repeal the Gallagher Amendment.
On Friday, two thirds of each state legislative chamber approved placing the repeal proposal on the ballot with bipartisan support.
The 1982 amendment to the state constitution essentially divides Colorado’s property tax burden between residential and nonresidential categories, ensuring that 45% of property tax revenue comes from residential and that businesses account for 55%.
But because the amendment also freezes the commercial assessment rate at 29%, it effectively limited legislators to regulating residential assessment rates in order to maintain the required ratio — leading to one of the lowest residential property taxes in the country, which in turn funds local school districts.
“Colorado is 42nd in school district funding. We’re already coming from a low place,” said Katy Frisch, the assistant secretary and treasurer on the school board. “If it weren’t for the generosity of the community — through Aspen Education Foundation, through sales tax, through Snowmass Village — we probably would be forced to do what a lot of schools on the Western Slope have had to do, which is go to four days a week to cut costs.”
While no official endorsements came from the city council during Monday’s work session, there was overall support for the measures.
“I would be surprised if city council does not endorse this, but as [Mayor] Torre said, tonight is not the night to do it,” said Councilmember Ann Mullins. “I would like to hear more reporting about what’s going on with the Gallagher Amendment.”