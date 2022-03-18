Other than in hospitals and the airport, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO Dan Blankenship figures that public buses may be the only other place in the Roaring Fork Valley where it’s still legally required to wear a face mask — and enforcing the law is exhausting.
“We are still under a TSA mask mandate on our buses, and it’s not our decision — we are just required, because we’re a public transportation operator, to have passengers wear masks,” he said. “We know everybody’s getting tired of it, and our bus drivers are getting way tired of it too because some people don’t want to wear masks.”
Bus drivers are giving roughly 1,000 masks out a day to passengers — ski buffs and face guards aren’t sufficient to comply with the federal law — and countless more verbal reminders to riders who not-so-sneakily pull theirs down once seated.
“It’s a good group,” Blankenship said of his staff. “They try to do the best they can, but some people really push their patience.”
International headlines have circulated in recent weeks about the BA.2 COVID-19 variant that’s often called “deltacron.” It’s injected a new level of uncertainty around the federal mask mandate, which was recently extended a month from its previous expiration date on March 18 (after two extensions), instead to April 18.
“There’s a chance it may expire on April 18. But with another variant out there, who knows,” Blankenship said, adding that his team is “a bit worn out from the pandemic” and asking that people be courteous and cooperative regarding the requirement for as long as it’s in place.
Fares lower than a gallon of gas
Speaking of headlines, the price of gas in the United States continues to dominate them. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline has skyrocketed across the country. The U.S. Energy Information Agency reported on Wednesday that average gas prices (including conventional and reformulated) increased by about 22% — from $3.53 per gallon on Feb. 21 to $4.32 per gallon on March 14.
“During the same three-week period, the average U.S. on-highway retail diesel fuel price increased 29% from $4.06/gal to $5.25/gal,” the report details. “Retail gasoline and diesel fuel prices have never increased at a rate that fast over a three-week period in the history of our data (which for gasoline dates back to August 1990 and for diesel dates back to March 1994).”
The spike comes months after RFTA announced lower fares for its services. The board of directors in October approved consolidating the El Jebel and Basalt travel zones into one — reducing fares in the process, as rates are determined by the number of zones a route passes through. Since taking effect in November, going from Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale or Basalt to Aspen, for instance, has been $2 cheaper than it has been in past years. And children ride for $1, no matter how many zones on the route.
“For youths, for example, we made it a dollar to ride anywhere in the system. That meant somebody in Rifle could ride all the way to Aspen for a buck,” Blankenship said. Riding within a zone, regardless of the passenger’s age, is free. “So people can catch a RFTA bus in Glenwood Springs and go from one side of town to the other for free.”
So how does RFTA maintain its lower fares — it’s now $4 to ride between Carbondale and Aspen, for instance, which is cheaper than most gallons of gas in the valley — amid record-breaking increases in gas prices?
“The reason for that for us for this year, we have a fixed-price fuel contract, and so we locked that in last year while fuel prices were lower,” Blankenship explained.
While he didn’t have the exact figure in front of him during a Thursday phone interview, Blankenship estimated that RFTA is paying a little more than $2 per gallon of diesel — on Thursday nationwide, the average cost of a gallon diesel was $5.08, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
“Because we locked it in, we’re still enjoying prices that were pre-war in Ukraine and inflation and so forth,” Blankenship said.
It’s a lesson learned after Hurricane Katrina, which decimated New Orleans and surrounding areas in August 2005. At that time, RFTA didn’t utilize fixed-price contracts.
“While gasoline averaged $2.60 a gallon earlier in the week, unleaded regular gas was selling yesterday at $3.09 at stations in West Palm Beach, Fla.; $3.49 in Indianapolis; and $3.25 in San Francisco. Premium fuel was going for up to $3.89 a gallon in Chicago,” New York Times reporting from Sept. 1, 2005, reads.
Blankenship said that without the protections offered by fixed-price fuel at the time, the spike cost RFTA more than $700,000 in unforeseen fuel costs.
“It would’ve been better if we had locked in our prices that year — we would’ve had some certainty,” he said. Then again, he continued, there have been other years in which the price of diesel went down from the rate of the transportation authority’s fixed rate, and under those circumstances, it would have been more advantageous to not have the locked-in price.
But at the end of the day, the budgetary stability is worth passing on the occasional lower diesel price.
“We don’t have a crystal ball, so it’s not advisable for us to speculate or gamble,” Blankenship quipped, adding that fixed-rate fuel contracts aren’t the only protection RFTA has against current global affairs impacting costs. “Plus, we diversified and we started operating natural gas buses, and … Congress approved federalized tax credits for alternative fuels,” which has offset those costs by more than $200,000, he estimated. Additionally, the eight battery-electric buses in the RFTA fleet are more affordable to keep running.
So for now, riders can rest assured their newly lowered bus fares will remain as such, he assured.