Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said.
The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
“It was tough on everybody, but the kids really did show some fight in just showing up,” McCready said, who transitioned from longtime assistant to head coach ahead of the season. “It’s fun to see the students, again, rally, because these kids are crushed. It’s more than these people should have to deal with.”
It was fitting that Aspen’s opponent on opening night was Gunnison, whose mascot is the Cowboys. The crowd of parents and students adorned in “Aspen Strong” T-shirts with his jersey number (2) and name also sported cowboy boots and hats in homage to Clettenberg’s trademarked style.
The volleyball team, which also hosted Gunnison, wore the T-shirts for warmups in their game earlier in the afternoon. When the football team took the field, they were led on by Clettenberg’s No. 2 jersey by seniors Nate Thomas and Robbie McDade, who carried it and a pair of boots to the captain’s meeting and coin flip.
On kickoff, the players, with number two stickers on their helmets, held up two fingers until the ball was in the air.
The student section continued their normal jovial antics, singing songs, chanting and throwing the occasional chirp at the opposing team.
After Gunnison’s decisive victory, they appeared to kneel in prayer at midfield before a breakdown capitalized by chanting, “Carson,” and saluting the Skiers before leaving the field.
“He’s an irreplaceable person,” McCready said. “He meant so much to so many people. This community has rallied around the team and the players.”
It’s the second time in 2022 the community has stepped up to pick up its student athletes. In the spring, as the boys basketball team was in the heart of a run for the state championship, senior Lucas Lee suddenly lost his mother. Overnight, the first batch of “Aspen Strong” shirts were produced featuring Lee’s jersey number (3). Healing happened in Aspen’s sporting venues in that situation as well.
“Aspen’s a very tight-knit community. It’s very important for everybody to be here and show their love and support for each other,” Aspen High Athletic Director John Castrese said. “You can see Carson was well-loved here. He was not only very involved in sports but he was a great role model, he’s impacted the kids. The middle school kids really looked up to him, they know who he is and he means a lot to them. Carson was a great kid and he made a lot of difference here.”
The Clettenberg family hosted a celebration of life in Basalt on Saturday in the same Colorado clothing style before a private burial, according to his obituary.
They also started a memorial fund in his honor. Donations to the Carson Clettenberg Memorial Fund can be made by walking into any Alpine Bank or via check to Alpine Bank, Carson Clettenberg Memorial Fund, 600 E. Hopkins Ave. Aspen, CO 81611.