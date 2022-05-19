The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board voted on Wednesday to move forward with regulation changes that would give homeowners more flexibility to requalify for their units as their income increases, but tabled another proposal to regulate in-complex bids.
The board faced a package of proposed regulation changes that seek to: require one year of ownership before allowing an owner to bid again; only allow in-complex bids for readdressing household size or unit type; and increase the rental exemption from 120% to 150% of the respective income category.
“These are pretty straightforward, common-sense resolutions which I hope the board will swiftly approve,” APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said.
Gillen added that he wanted to particularly zero in on the income-exemption item, which an APCHA resident commented on at the board’s last meeting. The resident said he and his wife had recently received pay raises and were informed by APCHA that they would have to vacate their unit because their income was now too high to requalify.
“Let me assure you that they are the first of many in this situation,” Gillen said. “We are in a situation where inflation is at a level that most of us have not seen in our adult lives, and this resolution is just an attempt to look at that for a year or so and just see where we are.”
The board voted unanimously to move the income-exemption item to second reading at the next meeting. If it passes, the income exemption would be examined on an annual basis depending on updated Area Median Income information.
The board raised several concerns, however, about the in-complex bidding portions and unanimously voted to table them until staff could present more information.
Under the proposed changes, an owner would only qualify for in-complex priority if they had already owned for more than a year, unless the in-complex bid was made to address a change in occupancy, such as a growing family. Thus, homeowners in a two-bedroom unit would not receive priority to move to another two-bedroom unit in the same complex; however, they would still be able to bid.
Board members particularly took issue with the issue of awarding priority to certain residents. Bethany Spitz, deputy director of housing compliance, said APCHA’s policy has always been to require owners to live in their unit for a year before they can make an in-complex bid and receive priority.
“What we talked about last time was the idea that folks are doing in-complex bids to get the better unit that’s been kept up and they’ve let their unit go through sort of 20 years of no repairs,” she said. “We are readdressing it and adding the ‘if it’s to address occupancy,’ because sometimes folks bid as a family of four on a one-bedroom and then a two-bedroom opens up and that makes sense from the occupancy standpoint.”
Board members debated the root of the issue, and whether in-complex priority should ever be given unless it was to address occupancy. Ultimately, they agreed on gathering more information about how many homeowners request in-complex priority per year before moving the item forward.
“You’re prioritizing somebody who already won,” APCHA board chair Carson Schmitz said. “I think it is a fairness issue to say that the person who won the lottery, they automatically get that new unit.”
Staff did not have a definite date of when they could bring the item back for a second reading, but did say that it would take more than two weeks. At the next board meeting on June 1, there will be a second reading and a public hearing on the income-exemption item. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide comments.
In other news, APCHA will hold its second Facebook open house livestream today at noon. The livestream will be in Spanish in an effort to increase APCHA’s community outreach and engage with as many people as possible.
Gillen will lead the virtual event in tandem with Julia Peralta, a senior property manager at APCHA, who will both be available to answer questions. The livestream can be found on APCHA’s Facebook page under the name “Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority — APCHA.”