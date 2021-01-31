New snow Saturday that slowed the X Games courses at Buttermilk Mountain postponed the Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle — and the opportunity for the world to watch Dusty Henricksen, winner of Friday night’s Knuckle Huck, compete in his favorite event.
The 17-year-old rookie from Mammoth Lakes, California, continued the impressive showing this weekend by first-time X Games athletes. Eileen Gu, another 17-year-old California teenager, set the high bar early.
On Friday, Gu became the first Winter X Games gold medalist from China — the San Francisco native’s mother is Chinese, and Gu became a naturalized citizen in June 2019 — topping the Women’s Ski SuperPipe field, she would then go on to win a bronze medal that same day in Women’s Ski Big Air. Gu added a second gold Saturday in the Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle, ahead of Great Britain’s Isabel Atkin and Canada’s Megan Oldham.
Henricksen, ranked third in slopestyle on the 7th FIS Snowboard points list for 2020-21, could also threaten in the next two events he’s scheduled to compete in, both now on Sunday, the final day of the extreme sports competition’s 20th annual visit to Aspen Snowmass. Slopestyle has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m., with Snowboard Big Air at its regular time of 7:45 p.m.
In 2021, X Games has been without on-site spectators in order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, and daily testing is required for all who enter the competition venue.
In pre-pandemic times last February at the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Henricksen became the first person to land in competition a backside quad cork 1800: four flips and five rotations.
During an interview Friday, before he won the Golden Knuckles first prize at the Knuckle Huck, Henricksen said not to expect him to execute the quad at X Games Aspen 2021.
“That’s the only one I’ve ever done,” he said. “The jump was so massive and there was so much time, I knew I could flip another one in there.”
In recounting his quad that day in Vail, he said what factored into the decision to go for it was the alternative of only completing three-and-a-half rotations “and landing blind backwards.”
Henricksen promises no shortage of triple jumps and cool grabs for his Men’s Slopestyle runs.
“I want style to be back as a thing,” Henricksen said.
Red Gerard, Slopestyle bronze medalist at X Games 2020, said Saturday he was glad organizers listened to some athletes’ opinions about the new snow slowing the course. Gerard is an Olympic gold medalist from 2018 and a resident of Silverthorne.
Aspen Skiing Co. reported 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight with snow still falling yesterday at 5 a.m.
“It was running too slow. It wouldn’t have been half of the fun show to watch,” Gerard said.
Fun was top of mind for Henricksen after his Knuckle Huck gold medal Friday under the lights of the Buttermilk Mountain X Games venue.
“It was amazing to kick off my first X Games experience with an event that’s all about having fun,” he said.
Henricksen said this is his 15th year snowboarding; his dad started him and his brother snowboarding, at Big Bear in Southern California, almost from the time they could walk.
“I started competing when I was 5, when I did my first halfpipe contest,” Henricksen said, adding that his father used to coach Shaun White for youth events back in the day.
White and Henricksen won’t face off in this X Games, as White is only competing in Monster Energy Men’s SuperPipe, which is Sunday at 6:30 p.m., while Henricksen is competing in slopestyle, big air and Knuckle Huck.
His ascension and sport progression were consistent until a raft of injuries piled up about two years ago. “As soon as I healed up last season,” the winning days started to return.
Henricksen caught the attention of the world’s elite in January 2020 at the Laax (Switzerland) Open, when he qualified first in slopestyle though he finished ninth. He announced himself at the Youth Olympic Games with a slopestyle win and fourth place in big air. During one week of February, Henricksen would win a World Cup slopestyle at Mammoth Mountain and follow up six days later with a NorAm win. Then came the Burton Open at Vail and that memorable quad.
Homeschooled since third grade, Henricksen is a high school senior who said he will this year graduate from the online program Inspire. “I’ll take one gap year [from school], so that will be the Olympic year” of Beijing 2022.
Joining Henricksen at his first-ever X Games Aspen are his mother, brother and girlfriend.
“I’m super stoked to be here — it’s a dream come true,” he said.
His goal for the Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, rescheduled for Sunday, “is to put down a clean run from top to bottom. It’s easier for me to do those big tricks when I’m flowing in a line.”
The Snowboard Big Air event scheduled for Sunday evening, is one he approaches with some trepidation. For the latest schedules, go to tinyurl.com/XGames2021Sunday.
“Big Air is all about one big, huge crazy trick. It’s hard to get hyped,” he said.
He described the quad jump as “huck and tuck and hope.”