The member associations of the Western Colorado Hockey League (WCHL) have collectively launched the Mountain Select AA program to cater to the “most skilled, committed and driven youth hockey players in the mountains,” a press release announced.
“On May 2, our newly selected teams hit the ice for the first time under their respective leadership and we couldn’t be more excited about what this program will offer. For years, our mountain hockey players have committed to competing on a Denver team’s roster in order to take advantage of a more demanding level of coaching and a higher level of play,” the Mountain Select announcement says. “Now, we have our own team. Players from Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat, Summit County, Telluride, Vail and West Elk are joining forces to create a powerfully talented new team: Mountain Select.”
Behind the Mountain Select effort are Glenwood Springs’ Justine Smith, as executive director, and former Olympian and professional hockey player Brock Radunske, as director of hockey operations.
“We are underway with our inaugural spring season with fall/winter tryouts approaching quickly, and we want to make our communities aware!” Smith wrote in an email Friday. “This program … fills a longtime gap for mountain players looking for a higher level of competition and coaching to reach higher goals, scholarships and careers in the sport — it also provides an opportunity for growth in leadership ability and teamwork.”
In the run-up to fall/winter tryouts — email mountainselect@gmail.com for details — Mountain Select and Aspen Junior Hockey will co-host a girls’ clinic on June 19 at the Lewis Ice Arena.