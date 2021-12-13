It’s an American horror story, so to speak: a longtime Aspenite — a 62-year-old local who works part time tuning skis in town and who was denied for Medicaid coverage in September — hates the idea of asking friends and family and stranger for hand-outs via GoFundMe or some similar crowd-funding campaign but is also staring at the very real possibility of a medical bankruptcy.
That’s after a black Subarau turned right in front of Scott Brown when, on his e-bike, he was also attempting to turn right. From Brown’s perspective, the driver never signaled to alert those nearby of the intention — but that driver was never cited for such a transgression, Brown said.
Because there was no citation for fault, and an Aspen Police Department spokesperson was not immediately available Friday, Brown says there is little recourse for him to seek coverage for his medical expenses from the accident.
Those medical expenses — when just accounting for the bills from Aspen Valley Hospital, not the additional contractors who have sent their own bills, he said — Brown is looking at bills exceeding $88,000 for his ordeal. When including the invoices from those contractors, the total amount owed easily exceeded $100,000, he said.
“Before I hit the ground, I was thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be bad.’ I landed hard on my right side. It shattered the end of my radius bone in my wrist, and I hit really hard on my hip too, and [that was a] 40% fracture there. I also broke a rib on my right side, so I was in a world of hurt instantly,” Brown said.
Brown doesn’t have any sort of health insurance, he said. He’s tried a few options — such as applying for Medicaid in September, the month that the collision occurred — but has so far been denied coverage. He’s currently waiting to see if he may qualify for Colorado Indigent Care Program, or CICP, but he’s not feeling hopeful.
“Barring that, bankruptcy’s a possibility — unless they come around and give me a break,” Brown, who on Friday morning had left a voicemail with a supervisor within the AVH financial department, said. “The fees are just outrageous, just crazy numbers.”
By international standards, Brown is correct in describing the numbers as crazy: he described his injuries as including a shattered radius in the forearm, the fracture in his hip and a broken rib — the United States serves as an outlier in the rest of the industrialized world in that it does not offer some form of mainstay universal health care or single-payer system. So while Brown was personally shocked to see line items that led to a more-than $88,000 medical bill for his local community hospital alone, the rates themselves are not unusual. “Without health insurance, treatment of a hip fracture typically costs $13,000 to $40,000 or more. For example, treatment of a hip/pelvis fracture without major complications could cost just under $11,500, not including the surgeon fee, according to the health care cost calculator from Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tennessee,” according to the Cost Helper Health database.
“It’s crazy to try to navigate that stuff. I didn’t have any health insurance; my job doesn’t provide it. I’m 62 years old, so they really charge a lot of money for that,” Brown said. “I just finished paying off child support for my youngest, who turned 19 last year, just insurance was such a huge expense I just never had it. So now I’m stuck with these huge hospital bills.”
According to Brown, the problem is twofold: not only is he unable to seek full recompense via the driver’s insurance because nobody was cited with fault in the incident — a decision with which Brown disagrees — but individual health care plans weren’t financially viable options for him at the time.
The idea of relying on family and friends of family for a GofundMe campaign is disheartening, he continued.
“One of the nurses suggested [a GofundMe] and I just thought, ‘Man, that’s just pathetic to have to put your hand out and hope the world comes around.’ It seemed like such a long shot, it’s discouraging,” he said.
Allyn Harvey, Valley Health Alliance spokesperson, encouraged Brown to get in touch with Mountain Valley Health Centers in Basalt to explore options. Additionally, Harvey noted that Wednesday serves as the deadline for individuals to sign up for coverage via the American Care Act in order to receive coverage starting Jan. 1.
“Connect for Health Colorado is the marketplace exchange for people who are not covered by an employer’s health insurance plan. It is designed to help people find the right plan for their budget and needs, as well as determine if they are eligible for a monthly premium reduction under the Affordable Care Act,” the VHA announcement explains. “Many are, especially since last spring when Congress and President Biden made it easier for more people to qualify.”
Connect for Health Colorado can be reached by calling 855-752-6749 or online at connectforhealthco.com.
“Insurance bought through Connect for Health Colorado between December 16 and January 15, the end of open enrollment, will have an effective date of February 1,” the announcement continues.
According to Harvey, Rocky Mountain Health has made its plans much more affordable for 2022 than those of 2021.
But as for Brown and his current situation? Without any coverage plan and no confidence that an online personal charity cause would yield the kinds of figures he’s facing, he’s not feeling confident.
“It happened so fast,” he said.