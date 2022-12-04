Wolves take the spotlight

When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation.
Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in the Crystal River Valley 4 miles south of Carbondale, said spending additional time and money trying to safeguard their herd will pile another hardship onto a business already rife with growing challenges and shrinking rewards.
They believe Colorado voters were intoxicated with the romantic notion of bringing the predators back to the wide open spaces of the American West when they approved Proposition 114 by a margin of 51% to 49% in November 2020. Passage of the ballot question forces Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide by December 2023. Fales and Perry don’t feel voters gave enough thought to the problems the reintroduction will create for ranchers and for the wolves themselves.
“I’m really against ballot box wildlife management,” Fales said.
Jonathan Proctor, director, Rockies and Plains Program for the conservation group Defenders of Wildlife, was a member of a special committee called the Stakeholders Advisory Group established by the state of Colorado to make recommendations on the wolf reintroduction plan. He steadfastly believes that reintroduction is the best thing to do for improving the ecosystem in Colorado.
“In the big picture, we’re in a global extinction crisis,” he said.
Introducing wolves back to Colorado improves biodiversity. Colorado is in a position to do it well with intensive planning and by listening to all stakeholders, he said.
“Some people want to ignore the concerns of ranching and hunting,” Proctor said. “That would be a mistake for the wolves.”
He said some ranchers support reintroduction and some are opposed. Many have concerns about how it will affect them. That is why Defenders of Wildlife supports conflict mitigation and avoidance, and works as a conduit to bring in ranchers who have learned to live with wolves in places such as Canada and Montana to Colorado to share their experiences.
In the Northern Rockies, frustration among ranchers and other interests over wolf reintroduction decades ago has resulted in “political revenge against wolves,” he said. Defenders of Wildlife and other wolf advocates want to avoid that scenario in Colorado.
Fales and Perry credited Proctor for his sincerity and integrity. They just aren’t sold on the techniques being recommended to ranchers. The couple is part of an association that grazes cattle on private land in Jerome Park in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Carbondale. Some members of the association also hold a grazing permit on roughly 35,000 acres of national forest in the mountains above Jerome Park.
It’s prime country for elk, cattle and, likely in a matter of time, wolves.
CPW will unveil its reintroduction plan on Friday. That will trigger a public participation process with meetings across the state and opportunity for public comment before a final plan is adopted by May. What is known now is wolves must be reintroduced west of the Continental Divide with a 60-mile buffer from state boundaries and Tribal Lands. When examining CPW’s map of potential wolf habitat, Aspen is near the bull’s eye on the north-south range. The Roaring Fork and Crystal River valleys are in the areas considered best wolf habitat.
“Eventually they’ll be over the whole state,” Perry said. “It just depends on where they put those first ones down and how happy they are. Will they even stay there? Eventually, there will be a lot of wolves. Calving season will be really different.”
Fales and Perry said they expect wolves will thrive since Colorado has so many elk. They anticipate problems both on the range and in the pastures in the Crystal Valley floor where their herd spends late fall, winter and calving season in the spring.
On the range, Fales and Perry don’t believe using tools such as electric fences is practical nor is fladry, rope barriers with red flags attached that flap in the wind and frighten wolves. Elk will crash through the fences, Fales said. Physically forcing the cattle to move at regular intervals, another technique to guard against predation, sounds great in theory but is difficult to pull off, he said.
“Cows if nothing else are creatures of habit,” he said. They have natural instincts that guide them to move to different areas of the range as if they were consulting a calendar. Breaking those patterns isn’t easy.
“It’s a definitive struggle to move cattle where they don’t want to go,” Fales said.
They have one full-time range rider in the summer and the cattlemen who own the herds are regularly up there as well.
“We’re there probably on average with seven or eight people three days per week,” Fales said. Additional time is spent repairing 20 miles of fencing.
“We’re there. We don’t just kick them out (into the high country) and then go to Tahiti until it’s time to get them,” he said.
Fales isn’t convinced that regularly moving cattle would be effective anyway. In June, higher elevations are often still snowed in. And even with a grazing permit covering 35,000 acres, it’s a distance wolves can easily navigate.
“There is little of it that a wolf can’t get to in an hour, so how effective is that going to be to move them?” Fales said.
Perry questioned the wisdom of another tactic to safeguard cattle.
“One of the recommendations from the wolf advocates is to have wilder cattle,” she said. “Bill had his pelvis fractured in five places earlier this year (when trapped by a bovine).”
Fales said he is familiar with some ranchers in Idaho who no longer can work their cattle on foot. They had to build bigger corrals because they must work them on horseback.
Wildlife advocacy groups promote sirens and strobe lights as alternative deterrents. Fales is skeptical of their use out in the thick of the forest.
“It’s definitely good stockmanship to handle your cattle carefully and low-stress cattling,” he said. “But personally, I find it insulting to have these people who have never owned a cow say, ‘This is how you need to move your cows’ when you’ve been taught by the generation before you and you’ve been doing it yourself for 60 or 70 years and haven’t just been doing it the way grandpa did it. You’ve been reading stuff and attending workshops your whole professional career.”
Fales and Perry are equally concerned about what will happen when their cattle are off the range and closer to home in late fall, winter and during calving season in the spring. Elk are coming down from the high country several weeks earlier than they did in the 1980s, according to the couple. They suspect it is because of Colorado’s population boom and proliferation of high country recreation and growing popularity of bow hunting.
Lower elevation alfalfa fields are like a “candy jar” and private lands are a sanctuary for elk, Fales said. They suspect wolves will follow the elk down and establish dens in the valley floor. When elk head higher as the snow melts in spring, Fales anticipates trouble.
“When the wolf pups are little, they don’t like to leave the den. They like to be situated,” he said. “So the elk have left and what remain are our baby calves.”
Wolves are protected by federal law and they are also an endangered species in Colorado. Killing them is illegal other than self defense. The penalty can include a fine of up to $100,000, jail time and loss of hunting privileges.
Proctor of Defenders of Wildlife said he doesn’t have the direct knowledge to help Colorado ranchers plan for the future. That’s why the organization enlists ranchers who live and work in established wolf country to try to address the concerns of ranchers in Colorado. There are no perfect solutions, he said, but experiences in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming put the problem into perspective. Fewer than one-tenth of 1% of livestock herds have been killed by wolves.
“We think we can do even better here,” Proctor said.
Defenders of Wildlife’s website includes a graphic showing that in 2015, the cattle herds in those three states totaled about 1,602,000. The wolf population was estimated at 1,904. The confirmed cattle losses were 148.
The Western Slope of Colorado has an estimated 400,000 cattle. “If annual percentage losses of cattle to wolves are similar to what has occurred in the Northern Rocky Mountain states, Colorado could expect average losses of about 40 cattle per year once wolves fully occupy suitable habitat, although numbers will vary by year,” the website said.
Several ranchers that the conservation group works with have wolves denning on their property and livestock losses have been minimal. “Wolves basically don’t want to attack anything that can harm them,” Proctor said.
Colorado law requires the reintroduction plan to include compensation to ranchers for predation losses. The process will be unveiled Friday.
Proctor said data shows that the fears of hunters that wolves will decimate deer and elk herds has also been proven not to be true. “There are more elk than ever” in the three Northern Rockies states with wolves, he said.
Fales and Perry have been major proponents of land conservation and have been champions of efforts to prevent oil and gas development in Thompson Divide. They have hosted events at their ranch featuring Colorado’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and then-Senate candidate John Hickenlooper. But when it came to wolves, they didn’t share the view of the majority of voters in Pitkin County. The wolf reintroduction ballot question in 2020 passed by a vote of 6,976 for to 4,330 against for a margin of 62% to 38% in Pitkin County.
Perry said she didn’t feel conflicted on the issue.
“I don’t feel caught on this because I’m opposed to the wolves coming, partly because there are going to be a lot of them and some of them will have to be shot (by wildlife officials),” she said. “It’s just going to be one contentious thing. In the conservation world, it’s actually not so much Republican and Democrat. It’s a place to come together and wolves are so divisive.”