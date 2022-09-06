A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road.
Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
A detailed incident report wasn’t available Monday from CSP. The preliminary report said Patterson’s 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled onto its top at about 8:16 p.m. Two children were in the vehicle. No one was injured. The children were released to the custody of a sober party. Lewis said a chocolate Lab that was riding in the vehicle has not been located.
The results of a blood test on Patterson were not available, he continued.
The vehicle blocked the eastbound lane of the road. Both lanes were closed during the investigation and emergency response. The road was opened at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday.