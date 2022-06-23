A 27-year-old woman plummeted 400 feet, suffering an open-leg fracture and a head injury along the way, down a scree- and snow-covered slope near Snowmass Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Fortunately, among the bystanders that stayed and watched over her until rescuers could arrive was a nurse, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Global Overwatch and Rescue Plan, an assistance program in partnership with FocusPoint International that gives participants access to a 24-hour crisis hotline, forwarded the report of the incident to Pitkin County emergency dispatchers at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. The FocusPoint Global Overwatch and Rescue Center had received an emergency message from a SPOT Rescue Beacon, the release explains.
Within minutes, the sheriff’s office notified Mountain Rescue Aspen of the need for a search-and-rescue mission, and by 4:50 p.m., local responders alerted CareFlight of the Rockies of the situation. A two-person team got to Snowmass Lake by helicopter at 6:15 p.m., and two other rescue teams entered the field on foot at the Snowmass Creek trailhead. Snowmass Lake is located just east of 14,099-foot Snowmass Mountain in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area.
It was the duo that arrived by helicopter that first made contact with the woman, about 10 minutes after being on scene. They immediately began stabilizing her injuries and — with assistance from the bystanders who had stayed with her — began slowly moving the injured woman toward the helicopter landing zone, the release continues.
Over the next hour and a half, the helicopter made several flights to the scene to transport additional medical responders, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic and two additional MRA rescuers. Responders successfully moved the injured woman about half a mile to the helicopter landing zone by 8:15 p.m., and she was airlifted to Aspen Valley Hospital, arriving just 15 minutes later.
MRA rescuers were out of the field by 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, and the incident was closed. According to the release, the patient remained at AVH on Wednesday morning, where she was receiving treatment for injuries to her right leg and head, none of which were life-threatening.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to use this opportunity to remind backcountry travelers to always carry and use appropriate safety equipment for the terrain and conditions that may be encountered,” the release emphasizes. “The [sheriff’s office and MRA] would also like to thank CareFlight of the Rockies and the on-scene bystanders for their assistance during this rescue.”