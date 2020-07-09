A women’s symposium that was originally planned for Aspen Meadows instead will be held virtually on July 17, with tennis celebrity Martina Navratilova and Peloton senior instructor Christine D’Ercole lined up as keynote speakers, it was announced this week.
Topics during “Women Thrive Symposium 2020” will include sports nutrition and exercise physiology that could be helpful for active women, according to Dr. Mindy Nagle, one of the event organizers. Proceeds will be donated to the Aspen Hope Center and Response for COVID-19 relief for mental health and domestic violence.
Katie Elliott, a nutrition specialist, is one of the presenters. She explained this week how organizers have introduced a new platform that is meant for a virtual experience and are excited about how it will work.
“We have chosen a platform called ‘Run the World’ that was created specifically for national and international virtual symposiums,” Elliott said. “The platform offers options to poll participants and allows them to share their reactions to content (‘like,’ ‘confused,’ and ‘blown away’ emoticons will help a speaker read the room). Participants can also ask questions that get ranked by other participants throughout each presentation.”
Nutrition needs are different between the sexes, which is not surprising, and the study of women’s needs is gaining more attention lately.
“Men and women have different, basic micronutrient needs because of their unique physiology,” Elliott said. “For example, women aged 19-50 need 18 milligrams of iron, while men only need 8 milligrams at the same age.”
Because estrogen decreases after menopause, post-menopausal women also need more calcium than their male counterparts of a similar age, she said.
The study of what women specifically require may be long overdue.
In the past, “most sports nutrition and exercise physiology research only used men as subjects because menstruation was seen as a confounding factor. Now sports, health and nutrition scientists are performing more studies on female athletes, which is highlighting a need for different sports nutrition and training prescriptions for women,” Elliott said.
Kendra Barber, a Virginia native and one of Elliott’s clients who has worked with her in nutrition and as a sports physician, said she believes there’s potential for strong participation in the virtual platform.
“I’m just excited that it is online because if it weren’t I’m not sure I could have done it. I think in a way it’s exciting that they are doing it online,” Barber said. “It will encourage way more people to come.”
While Barber purchased her tickets online ahead of time, she said she had an idea about what topics might arise.
“Katie and I talk about some of the issues that [will] come up a lot in the symposium, which has helped me recently — performance and nutrition and information that is just specific to women,” Barber said.
Among the other featured speakers: Local physician Mindy Nagle, who will speak on the physiology of female hormones and what that means for women; and Dr. Leah Roberts, who will present on female physiology and how to work with it.
Like Barber, Elliott also sees the format as one that could bring in a larger and more diverse audience.
“Of course, we will miss interacting face to face with participants in our local community and having conversations over mid-day lunch, However, we are excited to bring important health information to a wider international audience,” she said.
The event is scheduled for July 17 from 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Symposium content will be available for a year after it is recorded. Tickets may be purchased online prior to the date. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit womenthriveaspen.com/schedule.