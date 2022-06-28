The city of Aspen boasts one of the most competitive compensation plans in the region and a fairly low unemployment rate, but worker shortages are continuing to prove to be a challenge.
At Aspen City Council’s Monday work session, city staff presented an overview of the city’s 2022 finances and assumptions for the 2023 budget. While at first glance, the year-to-year sales tax rate shows considerable growth, Finance Director Pete Strecker said that staff shortages and rising fuel prices are pushing back.
According to Strecker, taxable sales have risen by 56% since last spring through April, totaling $448,751,889. That may sound like a big jump, but there are several factors that contribute to the change — most notably the two biggest pillars of Aspen’s economic activity. Accommodations and restaurants accounted for almost double as much revenue this year as they collected in 2021.
“That is because January and February of 2021 was very soft,” Strecker said. “We were coming out of red-level restrictions at that time and tourism was just really muted, so a lot of the growth is just somewhat normalizing a tourist year, but also the aspect that we had some very high daily room rates as well.”
Mayor Torre added that the increase was likely temporary, given that Aspen saw more tourism activity during the early spring and ski season than in more recent months.
“We are now seeing a June that — in conversations that I’m having — has definitely slowed down a tick from last year,” Torre said. “While that’s positive news in a lot of ways, I think it’s temporary, with a lot of explanation as well.”
Strecker agreed that despite the optimistic increase in funds, the city still faces several challenges. While Pitkin County’s unemployment rate has dropped to slightly higher than it was five years ago, Strecker said that very few people are still seeking full-time employment opportunities in the area, which adds to the staff shortage struggle. In April, the county reported a 3.2% unemployment rate, or 343 individuals.
Gas prices are also strong, Strecker said, and Pitkin County has recently reached over $6 per gallon for fuel. To combat this, many Aspenites and Aspen workers have been taking advantage of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, but Strecker said that streets are still busy with single-occupant vehicles and transportation remains difficult.
Aspen’s housing inventory is also decreasing, at 66% below 2021. As the city begins to plan for 2023, Strecker said that the inflation rate is also a challenge. At 8.6%, Strecker acknowledged that it is high, but proposed a 4% budget increase for 2023.
“It’s still high. Eight percent is high, and we probably need to maybe move a little bit off of that 2% that we would typically have gone for — but we don’t want to go too high, knowing that there may be a little bit of a pause coming out,” he said.
To combat staff shortages, the city is also continuing to implement a total compensation philosophy that was introduced to the city council last summer. The philosophy provides a framework to guide decision making on compensation and benefits programs for employees, Human Resources Director Courtney DeVito said. With that philosophy, the city hopes to attract and retain a talented workforce and to serve as a market leader locally, regionally and, when appropriate, nationally.
“We are always trying to remain and be competitive yet creative in what we can offer to staff,” DeVito said. “We are continually looking at market data — what’s happening around here, what’s happening in our area — in order to make sure that when we are recruiting and retaining our workforce, that we are offering competitive pay.”
The city’s total compensation includes health insurance employee premiums, merit increases, incentives and rewards and recognition enhancements. The city is also continuing to pursue an employer-sponsored housing program, and the city council will hear an update on the program at a work session on Aug. 2.
The city may be offering a pretty inviting package, but as Councilman Ward Hauenstein noted, offering competitive pay is all but a moot point when you have no one to pay. Council members wondered what more information they could gather about Aspen’s worker shortage and what other competitive employers in the area are offering, and Torre said he would like to have some further discussions.
“I’d be interested to know in the workforce shortage and difficulties that we’ve seen what has the impact been on open positions in both our budget and our actual expenses, but what were the other ramifications?” Torre said. “If we didn’t have somebody filling a role, how was that role absorbed by the people that we do have without compensation for kind of absorbing that work load — but also, again, [as] we look to fill those positions, where is that balance that we’re going to be striking in the future?”
Staff will return to the council later in the year for a more complete overview of the 2023 budget proposals.
The city council’s next meeting will take place today at 5 p.m. at Aspen City Hall. The council is expected to pass Ordinances 9, 13 and 14 on second reading — which relate to the moratoriums on short-term rentals and residential development in Aspen. Members of the public will be invited to provide comments on all three items.