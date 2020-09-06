Workers, we salute you: Celebrating the Aspen economy’s engine this Labor Day

On the eve of Labor Day, and as many enjoy the final long weekend of summer, let us reflect upon the worker, the spirit for which this holiday was intended, and the heavy load they are carrying as the pandemic hangs on.

Pitkin County Unemployment Claims March 7 – Aug. 15, 2020

Celebrated the first Monday in September, Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement and “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In 1887, Colorado joined three other states, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, to create the Labor Day holiday through a legislative act. In 1894, and through an act of Congress, Labor Day became a national holiday.

In 2020, whether on the front line or just toiling away under otherwise challenging and uncertain times and circumstances, a refrain of how tough it is out there for those who do have jobs is hard to ignore.

One need not hear from The Washington Post that morale among grocery store workers is at an all-time low. Our friends behind the scanners at Clark’s, City Market and Roxy’s have stories of everyday battles that sound, at times, dehumanizing.

Those who work in the confines of their own homes, including parents seeking to balance Zoom meetings with frequent interruptions of children seeking attention or homework help, face their own obstacles in getting the job done.

If the challenges of present-day conditions are generally agreed upon, then how many people are actually working these days?

According to information from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the landscape for workers is decidedly improved from when the pandemic exploded in the mountain communities in March, which led to an early and prolonged offseason.

On Thursday, CDLE said that the week ending Aug. 29 showed the lowest number of regular, initial unemployment claims filed (5,837) since the pandemic hit Colorado.

That tracks with trends in Pitkin County, according to Joe Winter, chief economist for CDLE.

Unemployment claims for Pitkin County between March and August are included in a table (please see sidebar). The high point for claims received was the week ending May 9, as some 1,934 residents sought relief. (According to the U.S. Census figures, Pitkin County’s population was 17,677 as of July 2, 2019. Some 20.3% are 65 and older and 14.7% are under 18 years of age.)

“Colorado and its mountain communities have seen an upward trend in employment but there is still a lot of ground to make up,” Winter said.

He noted that while the unemployment rate increase from 2019 to 2020 has fallen, it was more than double for the month of May and triple for the month of July. In May 2019, Pitkin County’s unemployment rate was 6.3%. In May 2020, it was 20.1%, or a 13.8% change. In July 2019 the county’s unemployment rate was 2.3%. In July 2020 it was 9.4%, a change of 7.1%.

“Recall that May is the end of mud season in the recreation counties, while summer activities are in full swing. These are seasonal factors which are not adjusted,” Winter said.

Pay schedule swings widely

The weekly pay per job in Pitkin County (not to be confused with total income, as it is based on total pay per job and does not reflect other income sources or multiple-job holders) for the first quarter of 2020 is $1,038, according to Winter. More current information, including the months that include much of the pandemic, was not available.

The county’s pay scale pendulum swings widely, with the accommodation and food service industry sector which includes (but is not limited to) housekeepers and food service workers ­making $871 a week on average, construction industry jobs paying $1,446 and management of industry sector wages averaging $3,392 per week.

The figures do not include independent contractors, such as real estate agents, but do reflect a cross-section of industries covered by the state’s unemployment system, Winter said.

As Pitkin County’s largest employer, Aspen Skiing Co.’s estimated workforce is 4,000 in the winter and about 800 through the summer, said vice president of communications Jeff Hanle.

The company’s starting wage is $15, which does not factor in benefits. The average or mean salary for SkiCo employees was not available.

According to a 2019-20 survey by the ­National Ski Areas Association, the average wage of all ski area jobs (243 jobs from 137 participating ski areas across the country), was $21 per hour, said Adrienne Saia Isaac, director of marketing and communications.

The city of Aspen’s compensation plan shows an entry-level position (administrative assistant 1, parks/rec specialist 1) at $17.58 with a maximum hourly range of $24.70.

Listed in the city of Aspen’s 2020 Compensation Plan are ranges of benchmark positions such as that for chief building inspector, $41.41-58.18 per hour and Wheeler executive director, $49.90-64.76 per hour.

Work hard for the money

Pop culture’s history is littered with gems that pay homage to the working person.

From Donna Summer’s “She works hard for the money (“so you better treat her right”) to Rush’s “Working Man” (“I got no time for livin’, yes I’m working all the time”) to the Clash’s “Clampdown” (“Yeah I’m working hard in Harrisburg, workin’ hard in Petersburg, working for the clampdown,”) the plight of the front-line worker has been acknowledged if not honored.

This Labor Day in particular, and while awaiting a service, either special or mundane, some kindness and patience to those on the front line is warranted.

Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan said as the season approaches its close, he has been inspired to see how teams have stepped up for the guest experience.

“They show up every day with a smile on their faces (under their masks of course), take on their normal workload and then add a ton of stress and responsibility that comes with ensuring social distancing. They truly are the glue that holds our company and our community together,” Kaplan said Friday.

“In addition to our front-line, guest-facing crews, it was awesome to see our office teams transition to support the community during the pandemic by operating food banks, working with schools to get kids meals and internet access and generally putting their skills to work to support our community. I am grateful for their commitment and proud to work alongside them,” Kaplan added.