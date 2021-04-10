The lack of affordable housing in the Roaring Fork Valley led Steve Beckley to take matters into his own hands.
“At one time we thought that maybe there would be some policy that would help us but we found it’s easier just to try and do it yourself,” Beckley said in an interview Friday.
On June 1, Beckley, who co-owns Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs with his wife Jeanne, plans to open 15 affordable housing units within walking distance of both attractions. Beckley said the lack of affordable housing has been an ongoing issue — amplified, in particular, over the last five to 10 years.
The Beckleys’ attractions employ approximately 325 people in the summer and roughly 100 individuals during the winter. Nearby housing options, like the recently constructed Six Canyon apartments, list one-bedroom, one-bath apartments for $1,775 a month and two-bedroom, two-bath apartments for up to $2,600 a month.
According to Beckley, his forthcoming workforce housing units were intended for full-time employees at his adventure park and hot springs attractions, especially workers in lower-level management positions who earned around $40,000 a year. However, Beckley said the units also will be available to anyone who works full-time in Glenwood Springs.
The 15 workforce housing units will consist of 12 two-bed, two-bath units and three one-bed, one-bath units, Beckley said.
“There has been interest in them,” he said. “We’ve built the project 100% electrical. It’s going to be a super-modern building that goes into the future with hopefully a very low carbon footprint.”
Often, tourist attractions like the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs find themselves with plenty of hotels and motels as neighbors, some of which have seen better days. In some cases, dilapidated lodging establishments have been touted as potential workforce housing sites.
According to Glenwood Springs public information officer Bryana Starbuck, the city believed converting hotels and motels into workforce housing was a “great idea” conceptually but that interested developers often backed out after hearing how much money the redevelopments would cost.
“There’s a need to bring them up to code ... residential code,” Starbuck explained of the often older facilities developers have eyed for reuse. “That typically poses technical development challenges and is a large expense for a developer.”
Another daunting price tag for developers has been the “system improvement fees” tied to converting former hotels and motels into workforce housing. System improvement fees help fund essential city services, such as those related to water and sewerage.
“The difference in fees that might have been paid for a hotel will likely go up if you transfer it to a residential use,” said Hannah Klausman, a senior planner for Glenwood Springs. “In some of these concept ideas, the developer has run into that number being somewhat high and we’ve had some ideas ... stop there because it was prohibitive in the eyes of the developer to pay those fees.”
In 2017, Glenwood Springs updated its development code in hopes of attracting more developers to the area, which it did. Since those code updates were made, 563 new housing units have been constructed or have been approved for construction in Glenwood Springs, including 41 units for sale and 522 units for rent.
According to Klausman, the “overwhelming majority” of those units were market rate, not deed-restricted.
“Not a whole lot on the attainable or affordable side and mostly what we have seen coming in is market rate,” she said.
Request in Snowmass
Earlier this week, the Snowmass Village Town Council supported the Snowmass Water & Sanitation District’s desire to convert its old facility into workforce housing for its employees.
According to a council memorandum, the workforce housing project would consist of two two-bed units, three one-bed units and two studio units.
“I think it’s a great project. I think it’s in the right location,” Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen said. “I’m certainly in favor of it.”