Under an increasingly blue and clear sky as the midday progressed, World Cup skiers took to Aspen Mountain for training day on Thursday, following a cancellation of training the previous day.
Though the runs are used to learn the course and dial in lines, some were more aggressive than others. German Andreas Sander took the top time at 1:33.60, edging out Slovenian Miha Hrobat by .19 seconds. The top 36 athletes all finished with 1.37 seconds of first place.
With the fresh winter snow, times were subdued, U.S. Ski Team racer Travis Ganong said.
“It’s just really, really soft snow so the speeds are really slow,” said Ganong, who on Thursday morning formally announced his retirement at the end of this season. “It’s by far the easiest downhill that we’ve ever run. At the same time, it’s just really fun and enjoyable to end the season with an easy one.”
Top American finishers included Jared Goldberg, taking fifth with a time .34 seconds off the lead mark. Ryan Cochran-Siegle took sixth at .37 behind the pace. Ganong took 13th, .58 seconds behind the pace.
He said that losing Wednesday’s training day changed the approach slightly to Thursday’s run.
“You want to nail your line while also pushing to see how it feels because there’s only one training run,” Ganong said. “Normally one there’s two runs, the first run you can kind of take it easy and really nail the line and then the second day you can kind of see what you can get away with. So today it’s kind of a mix of that.”
Top contenders Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished 12th and 23rd, respectively, on practice day.
Maple’s comeback in coaches’ hands now
One of the racers giving it his all on Thursday was Aspen’s Wiley Maple. Unlike many of the other athletes taking training runs, Maple had something to race for on Thursday: prospects of a spot in a race this weekend — if the weather hasn’t already made the decision.
“I was told that if there were two training runs we would race on the second one and that would decide who started and if there was only one training run they were going to let a U.S. Ski Team kid start because they didn’t want them racing on their first time on the track,” Maple said.
But after finishing 17th, Maple hopes he got back into the conversation. He was .79 seconds behind first place.
“I’d say I made it harder for them for sure,” Maple said.
Maple last competed in a World Cup race in December 2019 in Bormio, Italy. It was the 71st World Cup start of his career, and the last. He didn’t compete again until last November in a standard FIS Downhill at Copper Mountain before getting into NorAm action in December. He finished fourth on Dec. 7, also at Copper.
He went to Italy in January to compete in the European before skiing in a University level race at Eldora outside of Nederland, Colorado, in early February.
“Earlier this year I was trying, but I had no idea if my body could handle it, if I could be fast,” Maple said. “But I did pretty well in the first NorAms and then went to Europe and got my ass mostly kicked, but was in there and kind of used it as training and a test of my body and the body felt good.”
On Thursday, Maple finished fourth among Americans in training and ahead of four others — again with the caveat that racers weren’t putting down their highest-effort runs.
“I was not impressed with my skiing but I’m impressed with the time,” Maple said. “It feels nice to have a pretty quick time. I was kind of late and off of it a bit but I feel good.”
And if he’s not selected to compete?
“It would be f–-ing awesome to race,” Maple said. “It’s out of my hands now.”
U.S. Ski Team meets the media
After the U.S. Ski Team met with media on Thursday evening at Limelight Hotel in Snowmass, it was clear that competing on “home snow” is an opportunity the athletes relish.
“When races come here, you realize how many people care about ski racing in the U.S.,” River Radamus said. “You see the thousands of kids that were at the finish at Palisades [Tahoe]. The whole local ski club was yelling for us. I thought that was so cool. These are important races.”
Several of the team’s competitors raced in Palisades Tahoe in California last weekend. FIS also held races at Beaver Creek and Lake Louise in Canada this season.
Racing in the U.S. provides a “script flip” of sorts for the American athletes are spending two and a half months in Europe, where the European racers get the majority of attention and press and the U.S. team gets to fly under the radar.
On Thursday, young fans met the Americans eagerly at the finish line during training and the athletes have been paraded around to different events.
“There’s a lot more stuff we have to deal with,” Ganong said. “At first it seems like a lot but I’ve really learned how to embrace that energy and use that to fuel my performance. Sometimes when you go to some venues in Europe it’s hard to fire get yourself super fired up and amped up.”
The team also took the opportunity to appreciate Ganong’s efforts ahead of retirement. Bryce Bennett, who grew up in Tahoe like Ganong, joked about how he tried to learn to play the trombone in high school because Ganong did.
“It didn’t stick,” Bennett said.
Opening ceremonies
On the ice skating rink in the center of Snowmass Village, the U.S. Ski Team athletes were introduced and the top-10 ranked skiers were assigned their bib and start numbers for Friday’s downhill.
Athletes were invited out on the ice and asked to select an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club child wearing a cowboy hat. Inside their hat was their bib number.
Following is the seeding for the top-10 skiers in Friday’s downhill:
10. James Crawford (Canada) - eight
9. Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) - seven
8. Travis Ganong (USA) - 14
7. Mattia Casse (Italy) - 12
6. Johan Clary (France) - 13
5. Dominik Paris (Italy) - 10
4. Marco Odermott (Switzerland) - 15
3. Niels Hintermann (Switzerland) - six
2. Daniel Hemetsberger (Austria) - one
1. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) - 11
The opening ceremony concluded with a torchlight ski down Snowmass and a fireworks display.