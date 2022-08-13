One of the longest-operating restaurants in the midvalley went out on top Aug. 6 when Bella Mia in El Jebel hosted a crowd that started lining up at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. opening.
“Wow, it’s really over,” Joy Maniloff said Thursday when looking back at her nearly 31-year run as manager, then owner. “I was there since day one.”
Her signature smile lit up her face as she said it. The decision to sell and close wasn’t hard, she said. She’s been working in restaurants nearly nonstop since moving to Aspen in 1976 and was ready to relax and get away from the 24/7 grind required to make a restaurant a success.
Word spread overnight last week about Maniloff’s decision. Thursday, Friday and Saturday were packed with tables turning over from 5 p.m. to well into the night, mostly with locals residents who savored one last supper at the popular restaurant.
“You get into the groove. You just do it,” Maniloff said of the ending flurry.
Her son Harry, a longtime waiter and assistant in all ways, came back from his job in construction to help out for the last nights. He worked there in one capacity or another for 17 years.
“He grew up in Bella Mia,” Joy said.
Maniloff was the manager for 13 years after Howard Gunther opened Bella Mia in 1992. It was informally known as Joy’s restaurant even though it really wasn’t. That changed when she purchased the business in the El Jebel Plaza on March 1, 2005.
“I had such incredible customers, from cowboys to movie stars,” she said.
Consistency was key to success and a big part of that was a great staff, she said. She had some customers for the entire 31 years. Some new diners ate there as often as four nights per week. People became attached to their favorite dishes.
“If we didn’t have veal chops people would freak,” she said.
The calamari was to die for. The artichoke dip earned legions of fans. Chicken and eggplant Parmesan were old faithfuls.
“There’s a lot of secrets in that menu book,” she said.
She had one cook in the kitchen for 29 years and another for 25. Their collective knowledge and delivery assured customers they would get good food.
“These guys were on fire back there,” she said.
While Maniloff insists Harry is the best waiter in the valley, she said she had numerous young men and women who worked off and on during high school, college and in their early adulthood.
“Maybe my nickname is Momma Joy,” she said.
Joy herself filled a variety of roles, mostly front of house as hostess and bartender but also as a server and, when staffing issues were extreme, in the kitchen.
When asked what she will miss most, she quickly responded, “What do you think? I call my customers my people.”
Some of her people cried during their last suppers. Others have called her for a final conversation. A sandwich board outside the restaurant thanks its fans.
Maniloff thought she had Bella Mia sold a few years ago, but the prospective buyer backed out when COVID-19 hit. A youngish entrepreneur has bought the business and is remodeling the space with an eye on opening in November as a restaurant with “southern flair,” Maniloff said.
The space on the western edge of the El Jebel Plaza worked well for her restaurant and the building owners, the Crawford family, were a great landlord, Maniloff said. The restaurant sat 60 inside, including the bar, and another 25 outside during warm weather.
After a career in Aspen that included work at Guido’s Swiss Inn, the Wienerstube and the Grill in the Park, Maniloff is preparing to move to Florida to assist her elderly mother.
She has a lot of fond memories, but no regrets about getting out of the tough business.
“It was a great run,” she said.