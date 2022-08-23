Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning.
Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning of a man seemingly carrying a cocked handgun on the Rio Grande Bike Trail in Carbondale, walking toward CCS, a charter school operated by Compass under the Roaring Fork School District. The charter school — which had just begun its first day of classes three hours before — went into a brief lockdown while the police department investigated. Meanwhile, out-of-date school administration contact information the department had on file was used to reach out to CRES administration — where current CCS principal Sam Richings-Germain worked previously.
Carbondale PD identified a man matching the description of the call, but found him not only not carrying a weapon but also not headed toward CCS or even on the Rio Grande Trail. He was not taken into custody.
“Officers made contact with the individual, they did their investigation and determined he’s certainly not a threat or even was walking toward the elementary school,” Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said. “His property lines the Rio Grande Bike Trail and at this point, it’s not believed that he was ever on the bike trail. It was just a ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ kind of scenario — and in this day and age, people get concerned.”
The all clear was given at 11:29, just less than a half hour after law enforcement received the initial call. Wilson said that Crystal River was under lockdown for 10-15 minutes.
The “inadvertent call,” as both Carbondale PD and RFSD communications described it, came after the initial communication with CCS. Wilson said the police department uses lists of multiple contacts, calling them all in an emergency situation. Richings-Germain’s phone number was an “old” one that led to Crystal River — which began classes last week along with the other non-charter schools within RFSD — receiving a message to go into lockdown. Crystal River did not go into lockdown before CCS.
Following the incident, Wilson said that the district and department went through each contact to make sure they were current and accurate.
“We want to thank everyone at CRES for taking this seriously,” a letter to parents from the school district reads. “We know that these types of situations can cause anxiety and stress for everyone involved. We already met with Carbondale Police Department and Chief Kirk Wilson to debrief. We are confident that measures are in place to prevent an inadvertent call in the future.”
Richings-Germain became the principal at CCS ahead of the 2017 school year.
As a charter school, CCS’s crisis response is independent from RFSD’s overall protocols. The police department and district thanked both schools for their responses to the situation.
“I’ve got to give [CCS] a hand,” Wilson said. “They just updated their security protocols, and they knew exactly what to do and followed it to a tee. I couldn’t be more proud of how students and staff handled themselves in that scenario.”
Three months after the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead — the latest in a pattern of school shootings in the country — tensions remain high.
Earlier this month, the nonpartisan advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety published a report showing that the 2021-22 school year saw significantly more gunfire incidents since 2013. Before this past school year, the highest number of incidents in a single academic calendar in the country since 2013 was 2018-19, with 75 events. According to the report, pre-K and K-12 schools in the United States tallied 193 gunfire incidents.
“I think this is a perfect opportunity for parents to have a conversation around the dinner table with all of their children to discuss safety protocols and to follow instructions from school and staff should something like this happen at their school,” Wilson said. “The beautiful thing about Carbondale is we’re a small community, and Carbondale Police Department’s going to get there quick. … I think any teacher and any police officer would do anything around here for their kids.
“It’s just a bummer that we’re at this point in society and something’s got to give.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Glenwood Springs Police Department supported the response effort.
"This was a scary and unfortunate start to the school year but we are a strong community," Richings-Germain said in a statement. "Our staff and students did an incredible job responding quickly and following the lockdown protocol. We reviewed our protocols last week and we all knew exactly how to respond. We are grateful to the Carbondale Police for their quick response and the Aspen Hope center for supporting our community after the lockdown."