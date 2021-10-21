The parents of the 6-year-old girl who was killed on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park last month have filed a wrongful death civil action lawsuit against the establishment.
On Sept. 5, Wongel Estifanos fell more than 100 feet on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop ride after its operators deployed the ride without making sure the 6-year-old was buckled in, according to an accident investigation report released by the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety on Sept. 24, which determined that “multiple operator errors” resulted in Estifanos’ death.
According to the report, Estifanos was “sitting on top” of both of her seat belts when the ride plunged down a 110-foot shaft. The ride’s control system alerted its operators to the seat-belt safety issue; however nothing was done, the report continues.
In a statement Wednesday, Dan Caplis, an attorney representing Estifanos’ parents through the Dan Caplis Law Firm, said “extreme recklessness” on the part of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and its operators led to the 6-year-old’s death.
“Today the parents of Wongel Estifanos took the first step in their battle for the full truth and full accountability from the amusement park that killed their beloved 6-year-old daughter,” he said in a statement. “They will use this civil action to force the full truth to be disclosed to them, and to the public. Their mission is to protect other families by holding all who are responsible for the killing of their daughter fully accountable, and by sending a loud and clear message to the entire amusement park industry.”
Wednesday’s lawsuit was filed in Denver County District Court due to its named defendant — Glenwood Caverns Holdings, LLC — being based out of the state, in Delaware.
The Delaware-based limited liability company owns and operates the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park where Estifanos died.
Wednesday’s lawsuit also called Estifanos’ death “a felonious killing” and alleged the park had not trained its ride operators properly, even after receiving similar complaints in 2018 and 2019 concerning the Haunted Mine Drop.
According to the lawsuit, in July 2018, the adventure park received an email from a “terrified mother” who said “operators put everyone on the ride and then left the room to deploy the ride without securing the seatbelts of a teenage boy.”
The rider was eventually buckled in but only after riders “started screaming” at the operators not to deploy the ride.
In a response email, the park’s human resources manager thanked the woman for calling the 2018 incident to her attention and said the park would “retrain and continue to assure the utmost safe operation” of the Haunted Mine Drop.
A little over one year later, in August 2019, another rider emailed the park after he too was not buckled in properly on the Haunted Mine Drop.
The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park opened in 2017 but has remained closed since Estifanos’ death.
Estifanos’ parents are seeking “economic and non-economic wrongful death damages” from Glenwood Caverns Holdings, LLC and a finding that their daughter’s death was a felonious killing.
In an email Wednesday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park said it was aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment further.
“It would be inappropriate to comment on pending litigation,” the email said. “Our hearts go out to the Estifanos family and those impacted by their loss.”