By now, in a normal pre-pandemic year, the X Games tower and concert stage would be built, the chairs on the Panda Peak lift removed and a small village would be rising at the base of Buttermilk ski area.
Instead, the usual bustle and hustle in the approach to X Games Aspen is exponentially quieter, one of many adaptations that will allow the extreme sports event to become the first competition of its kind in North America during this COVID-19 winter.
That will mandate no on-site spectators for X Games Aspen 2021, which unfurls on multiple viewing platforms Jan. 29-31. In its 20th year in Aspen, ESPN’s signature winter event is the most retro of any X Games Aspen incarnation this century.
Where in past years the reported attendance was around 100,000 spectators for a typical four-day event, “Due to COVID-19 precautions this year, each competition course base area will have roughly no more than 50 people working or participating in the event at one time,” said Danny Chi, spokesman for ESPN.
All told, 85 athletes have been invited to compete in 14 ski and snowboard scheduled events, he said. There will be no elimination rounds as this year’s contests are finals-only formats. X Games concerts, which in recent years rivaled and at times even overshadowed the athleticism, are silenced by the pandemic.
X Games Aspen 2021 is shorter — three days instead of four — and will not include any snowmobile or snow bike events this year. That would obviate the need to take the Panda Peak beginner chairlift temporarily out of service, as is typical.
“The lift line will stay intact and Panda Peak will remain open through the event, which will eliminate the need for the temporary beginner area at the summit,” said Buck Erickson, who works in operations for Aspen Skiing Co.
X Games features and lighting has been rising noticeably for a week, as the SkiCo terrain park crew works on-site supporting the construction of features with course builder company SPT.
Different this year is the consolidation of the big air jump into the bottom of the slopestyle course, according to ESPN’s Chi. He said that hearkens back to earlier days and before the big jump had its own separate venue beside the halfpipe.
The 22-foot, 550-foot-long halfpipe remains the venue’s centerpiece.
“The big air jump will have a different takeoff than the jump that would be used for the final slopestyle feature,” Chi said Wednesday. “The final feature for slopestyle will be a transition jump so athletes will hit the feature from a different takeoff than they will for big air.”
Less disturbance to the site will mean less public disruption. According to Erickson, “The impact to the skier/rider experience will be minimal this year with 90% of Buttermilk to remain open.”
He said that the traditional trail closures of Government and Spruce runs along with the pipe will be in place and uphilling on Main Buttermilk will be closed from Jan. 27 to 31.
In the skier lane near the base of Buttermilk, mountain guests will be asked to keep moving and not congregate for on-site spectating, in order to adhere to local health regulations on gathering.
Chi emphasized Wednesday, “Participants must adhere to the Pitkin County traveler affidavit requirement before additional testing as part of event protocols.”
Some members of the U.S and Canadian delegations tested positive this week for COVID-19 at the first FIS Snowboard slopestyle and halfpipe series of the 2020/21 World Cup season in Laax, Switzerland, which took them out of the competition.
Then on Wednesday, the International Ski Federation announced that the FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships for park, pipe, moguls and aerials that were “provisionally scheduled” for Calgary, Canada next month and into March have been canceled “due to the current COVID pandemic and associated challenges in obtaining the necessary health permits.” A replacement venue is being sought.