The first two events of X Games Aspen 2023 saw significant gold medals for a pair of Canadians. Mark McMorris walked-off the men's snowboard Slopestyle to reclaim his on-again off-again title as the winningest Winter X Games athlete, moving from silver to gold on the final run of the event.
In the first event of the day, Megan Oldham followed up her historic Big Air gold on Friday with another gold in ski Slopestyle.
McMorris becomes winningest Winter X Games athlete, walking off snowboard Slopestyle
Mark McMorris was not going to be denied in his quest for a second straight Slopestyle gold, even after Marcus Kleveland knocked him from the pole position just two runs ahead of his last of the day.
He doubled up on back-to-back 1620s in his walk-off victory, knocking Kleveland back to silver and claiming his record 22nd X Games medal.
“That accolade is pretty special,” McMorris said. “Didn’t really ever think that would be something that came along with my name as a kid growing up in a small town in Canada. Completely thrilled, but mostly just thrilled with the way I was able to ride today and rise to the occasion. It wasn’t really just a given, it wasn’t a victory lap. It was under pressure.”
The win extended his lead over Jamie Anderson, who missed this year’s event after announcing her pregnancy a month ago.The two went toe-to-toe a year ago, both exiting with 21 total medals after McMorris’ gold in Slopestyle and Anderson’s silvers in Big Air and Slopestyle. McMorris led the race for mere hours last year before Anderson’s second medal on Jan. 23rd.
“Now it feels real, I’ve got it,” McMorris said. “I had COVID in 2021 and couldn’t come and she got a couple then and then obviously she is about to give birth, so congratulations to her there and I’m sure she’ll be back for more next year.”
It was McMorris’ seventh X Games Slopestyle gold, the most by a snowboarder. It also tied legendary Tony Hawk’s number of total gold medals in the X Games.
Kleveland and Mons Røisland, both Norwegian, finished second and third. It was Kleveland’s fourth Slopestyle medal, bringing his career X Games podium count to 12. For Røisland, it was his fifth Slopestyle medal, sixth overall career medal.
Another day, another gold for Megan Oldham
The 21-year-old Canadian claimed her second gold of X Games 2023, kicking off the final day’s events by winning the women’s ski Slopestyle, showing she’s not a one-trick pony.
“That’s huge for me,” Oldham said. “I feel like from the outside perspective I’ve really been known to be more of a Big Air skier — which is true, I’m definitely into Big Air — but it’s awesome to kind of be able to show that I’m still into Slopestyle. I don’t want people to think I’m only a Big Air skier.”
But much like Big Air, it was in flight that she made her mark. On her second run, she cleaned up her rails performance at the top before stringing together a left-side switch double cork 900 and a right-side 1260 in the bottom two jumps. The 900, she said, was a last-minute audible, upgrading from a 540.
“I was going to the jump on that run and I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m just going to do the switch five,’ and last minute I was like, ‘No, you know what, I’m just going to do the switched up nine,’” Oldham said. “That run was kind of what I had planned from the start of this week and I was just really working up every practice trying to link another trick to kind of pull it together, but I hadn’t done the full thing until today on my second run.”
She sat in second heading into the run, but vaulted Scotland’s Kirsty Muir after it and held that position through the rest of the competition.
Oldham has had previous success in Slopestyle, taking a bronze last year behind Tess Ledeux’s first-place finish and Mathilde Germaud’s silver. She also took a bronze in the 2021 world championships in Aspen.
Joining her on the podium this year was Germaud with her second straight silver and Muir, who slid to third. It was Muir’s second medal of the 2023 X Games, also bronzing in the Big Air.
For Oldham, she follows Ledeux’s double-gold in X Games 2022.
The final day of X Games continues with snowboard Knuckle Huck at 4:30 p.m., men’s ski Big Air at 5:15 and concludes with men’s ski SuperPipe at 6:30 p.m.