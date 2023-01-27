X Games competition gets underway today, with four events, Special Olympics Unified snowboarding and skiing and the long-awaited return of concerts.
Following is the schedule of events up at Buttermilk:
11:30 a.m.: Women's snowboard Slopestyle
1:30 p.m.: Special Olympics Unified snowboard and skiing
5:30 p.m.: Women's ski Big Air
7:30 p.m.: Ski Knuckle Huck
8:30 p.m.: Men's snowboard SuperPipe
Friday's events are available to watch on Twitch and YouTube.
Keep checking on this page for results on the action as it happens.
11:20 a.m.: Preparing for women's snowboard SlopeStyle
In just a few minutes, some of the top snowboarders in the world will hit the course to open festivities at Buttermilk. The big athlete to watch here is New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, an emerging superstar in the sport. Word on the slopes is to keep an eye out for a triple cork, something we haven't seen in a competition in several years. Sadowski-Synnott, Mia Brookes, Anna Gasser and Kokomo Murase are among the candidates to try the move.
11:45 a.m.: first runs complete in women's Slopestyle
Canadian Laurie Blouin sits in first after the first run through of eight competitors, highlighted by a frontside 1080 double cork. Australian Tess Coady and Japan's Kokomo Murase rounded out the podium after one.
Mia Brookes, the youngest snowboard competitor at X, and favorite Zoi Sadowski-Synnott both saw crashes in their first runs that knocked down their scores a peg.
The cloud is also starting to move in, impacting visibility for the competitors
1:15 p.m. Mark one down for the kiwis
Defending women's snowboard Slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott walks off the event, claiming the gold on the last running of the event and knocking Tess Coady down to a silver. Sadowski-Synnott, an Australian-born New Zealander, topped the Aussie Coady, who won the first medal for the event in her nation's history.