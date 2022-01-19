During a year in which representing the United States in the Olympics is on the table, many pro winter athletes will prioritize that opportunity above all else — including competing in other competitions, such as the X Games.
But for some of the most-watched athletes on the Buttermilk docket this X Games weekend, there was never any question about whether or not they’d be coming to Aspen before going to Beijing next month.
“I mean, this is my last season doing this, and X Games is just as important to me as the Olympics — they are two marquee events,” said 30-year-old Gus Kenworthy, the Telluride native skier who’s earned two silver medals and three bronze on the X Games podiums. “The Olympics, obviously, it has a lot of prestige and it comes only once every four years. But X Games is what I grew up worshiping, so it was never a question.”
That doesn’t mean it was an easy decision without serious considerations to be weighed, he continued.
“I do think that for a lot of athletes that chose not to come this year, it was a really hard decision. I don’t think that any of those decisions came lightly, and I don’t think any of those people didn’t want to do X Games. I think they did, but for whatever different reason, they didn’t want to risk it — whether it be injury or COVID or whatever,” Kenworthy said.
And there has been a lot of proverbial jumping through regulations — and not in the halfpipe or slopestyle course — in order to compete this year amid COVID-19 regulations.
“It’s been insane, honestly,” said 18-year-old snowboarder Dusty Henricksen, who will also represent the U.S. at the Olympics. A relative newcomer to X Games — last year was his first competition, without fans — he took home golds in both Slopestyle and the beloved Knuckle Huck, making him an instant star amid fans who watched from afar in 2021.
Henricksen detailed experiences of having to drive two hours or more in order to acquire a COVID-19 test amid nationwide shortages so that he and his peers could compete in other contests.
“Like, if you don't have a negative test by whatever day, you couldn’t compete,” he said, adding that he was thankful for a time in which competitors were allowed to get on snow after quarantining 14 days. “We were scrambling trying to figure out how to get tests and how many we can get. It was hectic, for sure.”
ESPN’s “queen” of X Games, Jamie Anderson chimed in about her love of X Games as well during the athlete press conference Tuesday. Anderson’s 2021 X Games showing counts a double gold in Slopestyle (her seventh) and Big Air (her first). Already the most-decorated woman in X Games history — boasting 19 total medals in her collection — Anderson is “still at the height of her powers,” according to her ESPN athlete profile. Additionally, “Jamie owns the most Slopestyle gold of any athlete (ahead of Shaun White and Mark McMorris as of 2020).”
“I like the X Games, it’s a great event,” Anderson said. “Guarantee the course is probably going to be better than what we’re riding in China.”
Scotty James, the Australian snowboarder who earned back-to-back SuperPipe golds at X Games Aspen 2019 and 2020, echoed sentiments that there was never any hesitation about whether or not he’d be competing in X Games 2022. His previous wins brought James's career gold haul to three — silver at Aspen 2021 brought his medal total to six, according to the athlete’s profile on ESPN.
He’s also the only one of the bunch who spoke Tuesday who’s been to China as a winter athlete.
“I don’t know who’s been to China yet … but I went two years ago, and yeah, Forrest Gump probably said it best — ‘life’s like a box of chocolates,’” he said, implying that it will be difficult for athletes to anticipate conditions. “I went up to the halfpipe, and I stood up there and thought, ‘Wow, it’s really windy.’ And funnily enough, you look across the valley and there’s about 10 to 20 wind turbines just spinning on the other side of the hill. … I think the wind is the biggest thing slopestyle guys [need] to think about before they go — but who knows, that could change.”