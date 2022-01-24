Fan-favorite knuckle huck winds down X Games
An octet of skiers flung themselves over the landing strip of the X Games big air and slopestyle course in rapid succession as the day set on the final day of competitions.
In its fourth year, the knuckle huck crowned its fourth different champion, Quinn Wolferman, as Americans swept the podium. Wolferman, of Missoula, earned the golden knuckles, while Jake Mageau — originally from Hawaii and now living in Bend, Oregon — claimed silver and Park City, Utah’s Alex Hall claimed bronze to complete the first-ever podium in the event.
Ironically, Wolferman would have medaled in the previous two knuckle hucks had a full podium been awarded. He placed third in the event in both 2021 and 2020.
“It’s the best knuckle yet, this year,” Wolferman told ESPN after the event. “Third time’s the charm.”
Previously, only gold medals were awarded in the knuckle huck, the relaxed event in which contestants take off from the big air launch — and, skipping the upward ramp — launch off the near-flat knuckle bridging the space before the downhill landing zone. The casual, fun-centric nature of the event is compounded by the lack of live scoring, a rarity in the X Games.
Austrian 17-year-old Matej Svancer took the event as an opportunity to sport a wardrobe adjustment, twisting through the air in a bright-red, unzipped puffy shell jacket.
The event wasn’t without meaning or consequence, however. Hall’s bronze medal was his third of the 2022 Aspen X Games after he bronzed in slopestyle and took gold in big air with an unprecedented 2160 spin on his final run. The trio of hardware made Hall the first skier to take home three podium titles in a single X Games.
The knuckle huck was the second-to-last event of the Games, as the men’s ski superpipe put the bow on the first Aspen X Games with fans in two years.
Ferreira pulls out of ski superpipe
Aspen native Alex Ferreira became the latest athlete this year to pull out of the Aspen X Games in favor of Olympic preparation, officially dropping out of the ski halfpipe early Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN personnel — just hours before the event was scheduled to happen.
Ferreira was absent from numerous practices throughout the week, but the 27-year-old freeskier had not officially decided one way or the other through the Games’ first two days. On Sunday, he joined a list of winter action sport athletes to skip the X Games to avoid risk of injury or illness just weeks before the Olympics in Beijing. Other prominent athletes like Chloe Kim, Eileen Gu and Shaun White also passed on Aspen to avoid conflict with the Olympiad.
Some athletes have already begun the journey to China, while some competitors will be leaving in the next week. On arrival, they’ll face a “zero-COVID” policy, where a positive test could ban an athlete from competing. That, on top of general risk of injury at the X Games, was enough to dissuade some athletes from participating in both.
Ferreira has six medals in his X Games career, including golds in the ski superpipe in Aspen in 2019 and 2020. He qualified for the 2022 Olympics following a second-place finish in Calgary on Jan. 1. Ferreira won a silver medal in the 2018 Olympic halfpipe.