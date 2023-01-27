X Games kicks off today with the women’s ski Slopestyle at 11:30 a.m., ushering in what new ownership hopes is the next stage in the continuous progression of the sport.
In a Thursday press conference, new X Games CEO Steve Flisler made his opening remarks, simulcast on YouTube and Twitch.
“The theme you’ll see here, you’ll hear today, you’ll hear throughout the weekend is we’re here to build out the next chapter of the X Games,” Flisler said. “We’re taking incredible parts that have been built out over 27 years, and then we’re really excited to build up the future with all of you as well.”
For Flisler and Co., whose new employer MSP Sports Capital acquired the majority share of X Games from ESPN in October, which manifests in a more fleshed out fan festival, return of music and the introduction of a “walk of fame,” showcasing some of the historically great athletes to come through the event.
On the courses, that next chapter is just whatever frontier comes next in the competitive landscape. Last year it was Alex Hall’s 2160 in the Big Air and Megan Oldham’s back-to-back doubles in Slopestyle, both never-been-done-before events. This year, it could be one athlete winning three gold medals for the first time, or some otherworldly number of rotations never seen on competitive slopes.
It’s a competition unlike a regular World Cup event, or even the Olympics. Something about the Buttermilk air makes the athletes want to try something new in it.
In the case of Hall’s unprecedented number of spins, it was an idea that came on a whim, something he said he’s not even particularly proud of.
“It’s not really the kind of skiing I do,” Hall said in a Zoom interview with Aspen Daily News leading into X Games. “It’s a cool thing, but honestly me and the people in my circle laugh about it.”
Hall, who’s historic spin won him gold in the event, has four to his name across three disciplines: Big Air, Knuckle Huck and Slopestyle. He said winning Olympic gold just months after his X Games stint was a bigger deal to him.
The trick is a footnote in his mind, but it moved the goalpost for unknown in competitive skiing and snowboarding just a little farther, conjured up by the flair of the X Games.
“This is the Mecca and the pinnacle of action sports,” snowboarder Scotty James, recipient of four golds and seven total X Games medals dating back to 2016. “You’re doing things you never thought you could do. X Games gives you that opportunity to make that come to fruition which is unlike any other event.
“There’s a lot of really fun, creative ways that allow us to express ourselves in the way that we want and X gives us the platform to do that and then also tell those stories.”
Returning this year is a separate course for Big Air and Knuckle Huck, separated from Slopestyle, where it found a temporary home in the previous two years to accommodate COVID restrictions and streamline production.
Oldham highlighted the inclusion of two “shark fin” jumps on the Slopestyle course, something she said she hasn’t seen in any other venues since X Games 2020.
“One of the really great things about X Games is just all the work that goes into building the course for the athletes,” Oldham said. “It really forces you as an athlete to push your boundaries and try some new creative stuff.”
How to watch
While still having a home on ESPN (and ABC), the X Games will also be streaming live for free on Twitch and YouTube, a first for the event, an X Games press release on Thursday said.
“Our goal is to make X Games a more interactive experience, both for fans in attendance and those viewing on content platforms around the world,” Flisler said.
Friday’s events — women’s snowboard Slopestyle, ski Big Air, ski Knuckle Huck and men’s snowboard superpipe, happening in that order — will be broadcast on ESPN, with Saturday — men’s ski Slopestyle, women’s snowboard SuperPipe, ski SuperPipe and snowboard Big Air — shifting to ABC, returning to ESPN on Sunday with women’s ski Slopestyle, men’s snowboard Slopestyle, snowboard Knuckle Huck, men’s ski Big Air and ski SuperPipe.
A full schedule of events is available at XGames.com.