In two weeks, the slopes of Buttermilk will see X Games bring back some premier talent, both on the hill and behind the microphone.
Last week, ESPN announced the return of longtime TV host Selema Masekela, as well as several marquee athletes who skipped the 2022 edition in preparation for the Beijing Olympics.
Masekela was a 13-year host of the X Games through 2012, after which he joined NBC Sports. It’s been 10 years since he last hosted, an almost literal manifestation of the competition’s new owners bringing it “back to what it used to be,” as X Games Marketing and Event Development Director Valerie Ryan told the Pitkin County Commissioners in December. In the first year under new CEO Steven Flisler, the event has restored its host and brought back music, with eyes on new mediums of viewing.
“Selema is one of the most iconic figures and voices in action sports. We are honored to have him return to the X Games family and lead our on-air broadcast team,” Flisler said in a release. “In his new role he will serve as our lead anchor, a coach to all talent and be a consulting producer on the team. Selema has been in front of the camera for so many legendary X Games feats, and we can’t wait for him to be a part of our new chapter.”
Masekela and TV co-host Victoria Arlen held a preview show on Sunday on ESPN, highlighting some of the competitors and changes to this year’s games.
In the skiing segment, former Slopestyle gold medalist Tom Wallisch highlighted the burgeoning rivalry between Eileen Gu and Tess Ledeux as a key storyline in this year’s competition. Gu won two golds and a bronze in her rookie X Games in 2021 but missed last season to not risk violating China’s COVID-19 restrictions in favor of the Olympics, where she won golds in Big Air and Halfpipe. In her absence, the French Ledeux won golds in Slopestyle and Big Air in Aspen last year. This will be the first X Games in which both compete simultaneously.
“From the other events I’ve called and seeing them interact, Tess and Eileen both are so competitive and they both want to be the most progressive woman in freeski,” Wallisch said on ESPN. “They want to do the biggest trick. They want to beat each other. It’s not just a battle for the gold medal, it’s to beat the other woman.”
The hosts also highlighted Alex Hall’s groundbreaking 2160 in the Big Air competition last year and spoke with Marcus Kleveland about advancing competition forward this season.
With Masekela leading the way on ESPN and ABC on the television side, the games will also see secondary coverage on YouTube and Twitch — the latter of which Flisler used to work for as a vice president of original content. Digital media hosts Jack Mitrani and Hannah Rad will have event-specific guests and co-hosts and provide behind-the-scenes coverage.
Returning to the X Games this year is a music lineup, headlined by EDM artist Kaskade and Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy.
Kaskade and Night Tales will perform on Friday night, while Yung Gravy and MOD Sun will perform on Saturday and girlfriends and MADDS will perform Sunday afternoon.
The music performances are part of what the new owners are branding “X Fest Snow,” an “interactive” festival. Included in the festival are “live DJ performances, beer and wine concession stations, three interactive parks, photo opportunities, giveaways and the all-new X Games Walk of Fame,” according to a separate release.
Attendance to all music events, competitions and the festival remain free.
X Games 2023 runs Jan. 27 to 29. The competition kicks off Friday with the women’s snowboard Slopestyle, ski Big Air, men’s snowboard SuperPipe and ski Knuckle Huck. Saturday will have the men’s ski Slopestyle and Big Air and the women’s snowboard and ski SuperPipes and snowboard Big Air. Sunday will have the women’s ski Slopestyle, men’s snowboard Slopestyle, Big Air and ski SuperPipe and the snowboard Knuckle Huck. More information, including the complete schedule, is available at XGames.com.