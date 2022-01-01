George Stranahan passes
Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley lost one of its greatest champions on May 20 when George Stranahan passed away in Denver at the age of 89. The Ohio native and one of the heirs to the Champion Spark Plug Co. fortune lived most of his adult life in western Colorado, including decades in Woody Creek. Despite the fortune he inherited, he displayed many of the characteristics of a self-made man and was a humanist who sought to improve the world around him in diverse ways.
He majored in physics in college and later became a physics professor. While his accomplishments are too numerous to list here, we’ll note a few. He founded the Aspen Center for Physics, opened the Woody Creek Tavern and created a top-notch single-malt beverage, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey. He also raised cattle, founded the Flying Dog Brewpub and created two community schools.
Stranahan was instrumental in making the Third Street Center in Carbondale a reality; today, the converted elementary school serves as a community hub, housing numerous nonprofits. One of those is The Manaus Fund, which Stranahan started “as a way to change the donor-nonprofit dynamic, cultivate community and address social injustice in the Roaring Fork Valley,” according to the nonprofit’s website. He’s also considered the founder of Valley Settlement, a spin-off of The Manaus Fund, which engages with immigrants of the Roaring Fork Valley to help improve the prospects of their lives.
Those accomplishments only scratch the surface of the man who sometimes collaborated with another famous Woody Creeker, the late Hunter S. Thompson, in a variety of endeavors. As his Aspen Hall of Fame biography notes, Stranahan was a “plain-spoken millionaire with a rebel agenda.” Third Street Center Executive Director Colin Laird may have said it best in comments to the Aspen Daily News: “He was always around, always trying to help different groups do good things. …He set a very high standard for all kinds of people who want to make the world better, and hopefully many of us can try to follow in his footsteps.”
Glenwood Mall and annexations
At an Oct. 21 meeting, the Glenwood Springs City Council annexed nearly 16 acres of pasture land into the city limits for future development by R2 Partners — a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati.
R2 Partners proposed 272 housing units on the undeveloped land, which is located behind the Glenwood Springs Mall. However, at the meeting, councilors supported density of up to 300 units for the property. Many of the units are proposed to be affordable housing.
In July, R2 Partners announced that it was under contract to purchase the Glenwood Springs Mall, which has seen numerous tenants depart over the years. The mall property lies within the city limits and was not part of R2 Partners’ annexation and rezoning requests.
In May, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended that council deny both R2 Partners’ annexation and rezoning requests. At the time, the commission was concerned about the residential project’s density, traffic implications and a lack of evacuation routes, among other things. But by October, a majority of council believed R2 Partners had listened to P&Z’s concerns and addressed many of them.
The real estate development firm has agreed to dedicate new land for a fire station and $100,000 for planning and evacuation improvements. The company also has proposed a private clubhouse and public restaurant for the project, known as 480 Donegan.
“The more vitality you can bring into that area the better that redevelopment is going to be,” Councilor Steve Davis said, adding that additional housing was a main priority for the community.
Disposition in Lipseys case
A two-and-a-half year legal saga involving Joseph Lipsey III, 58, and Shira Lipsey, 46, came to a conclusion on July 6 when the husband and wife each pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor, a class 1 misdemeanor. Per an arranged plea agreement, Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin agreed to sentence the couple to 200 hours each of useful community service, in addition to drug testing under supervised probation.
Charges were filed against them in March 2019 in the aftermath of parties in their Highlands home, where underage teenagers were allowed to consume alcohol. However, providing alcohol to a minor wasn’t the initial charge: The two initially faced a much more severe charge of felony distribution of cocaine — a charge that carries a mandatory minimum eight-year prison sentence; those charges were dropped in July 2019 for Shira Lipsey and August for Joseph Lipsey.
When it was all said and done, the evidence was “somewhat stymied,” Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said in court when he announced his intention to drop the most serious cocaine distribution charge in early July 2019. “I think there’s a certain amount of … nobody wants to testify. ‘I’d just as soon not talk to the police if I can avoid it.’ ‘I’m tired of being in the middle of all of this in town,’” Nottingham said in describing would-be witnesses’ mentalities at the time. He added that he didn’t think the lack of cooperation was based on fear.
It was their seeking counseling — and continuing that counseling — that eventually persuaded Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham to agree to a disposition in the case.
Joseph and Shira both acknowledged in their statements to Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin that Nottingham was correct in his early assessment that the defendants did not initially understand the gravity of their actions.
“The district attorney was correct that at the time — I’ve been counseled not to say this, but at the time, I thought it was a rite of passage just because that’s the way I grew up. Things could have gone completely wrong — could’ve; thank God it didn’t,” Joseph Lipsey said.
Shira Lipsey, too, expressed remorse for her actions. “…I did not think what I was doing was a big deal. I was a good friend to my children and a good friend to my children’s friends instead of being a parental model. To much shame and guilt I state now just how absurd that was; I acted carelessly,” she said.