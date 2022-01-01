Today’s list: 7-10 and honorable mentions
2021: Judging by our archives, it was quite the year for local news in the Aspen area and the Roar
ing Fork Valley. A continuation of 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic, it represented the “new normal” of everyday life, a slight departure from the abrupt changes that marked the previous 12 months.
As in the past, though the formats may differ from one year to the next, we’ve compiled a list of what we believe to be the top 10 stories of the year (with three honorable mentions). It’s all too much to present in a single issue, so we’ve split things up to run over the course of today’s newspaper and Sunday’s. Four items on the Top 10 (and the honorable mentions) appear today, and the remaining six topics on the list will be presented in Sunday’s issue.
The list focuses on Aspen-centric and valleywide topics covered in detail by the Aspen Daily News. In many cases, our story coverage was aided by information supplied by readers, supporters and regular sources — marking a true community effort. For that, we sincerely offer our thanks. We couldn’t do it without you.
#7 Sales, occupancy on pace for banner year
The final results have yet to be tabulated, but one of the big stories of 2021 for Aspen — for better or for worse, depending on your point of view — was the significant growth in all things visitor-related, from taxable sales to hotel occupancy to commercial flight activity.
Much is reflected in the city’s monthly consumption report, a gauge of retail sales and tax collections. For the first 10 months of the year, Aspen retailers (and other sales-related categories) garnered $824.1 million, which represents a 30.4% increase over the January-October period last year and a 23.2% rise over the same 10 months of 2019 — well before COVID-19 became a household word.
“This reflects a continued picture of robust economic activity extending into the fall foliage period and as actuals come in next month for the start of the ski season,” the city’s report on October sales, released in mid-December, states. Accommodations accounted for $199.1 million of the 10-month total; restaurants and bars had the second-biggest slice of the pie at $130.6 million.
Again, we’ll throw in the disclaimer that we’re still waiting on late-year data. But so far, most of the various economic indicators show 2021 to be either on par, or exceeding, pre-pandemic levels achieved in 2019. For example, according to central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, combined lodging occupancy for the typically robust month of August was 69.8%, 1.8% higher than August 2019 and 33.1% higher than the same month last year. A full report for the year 2021 is expected to be released next month.
The summer commercial flight schedule, at 23 flights per day (24 on Saturdays), represented a seasonal record for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The winter schedule is 37 flights, and while not a record, it reportedly represents the maximum number the airport is able to currently handle.
Put simply, pandemic or not, visitors continue to flock to Aspen; perhaps more than ever before. We should have the full tally on 2021 within the coming weeks or months.
#8 Changes abound in support for homeless
Some strides were made in 2021 with regard to support for the Roaring Fork Valley’s homeless population — for one, federal money flowed into the area to assist the local cause of housing homeless residents, a group estimated to range between 30 and 100 people, depending on the season.
However, a few end-of-the-year announcements are expected to trigger new discussions on the issue of homeless assistance over the next few months. For starters, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, board chairman Bill Hodges recently said in a letter to supporters. AHS has been active for 13 years, running a winter overnight shelter for most of that time and also operating a day shelter at the county’s health and human services building.
“The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” Hodges stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role.”
The announcement coincided with considerable recent upheaval within the local service network supporting the homeless. Dr. Vince Savage, the longtime AHS, retired in early fall. Health reasons were cited in the decision. On Oct. 8 at a virtual gathering of county human services officials and local stakeholders who meet regularly as a coalition to discuss issues related to housing stability, it was mentioned without elaboration that Savage no longer was running the nonprofit.
In addition, the winter overnight shelter at the Aspen Chapel, operated by AHS in association with another nonprofit, Recovery Resources, closed on Dec. 24, with roughly three more months of cold weather remaining. The seasonal shelter, originally intended to be in place through March, opened Nov. 1 following the closure of Pitkin County’s temporary “Safe Outdoor Space” homeless camp near the Brush Creek Park and Ride facility. The SOS facility was a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and intended to be temporary.
Recovery Resources jointly operated the winter overnight shelter in the basement of the chapel with Aspen Homeless Shelter. Ten regular users of the seasonal facility who met the necessary qualifications were provided with local hotel housing, according to Recovery Resources.
Though Nan Sundeen, director of Pitkin County’s health and human services, acknowledged that much is “up in the air” within the upper valley network for the homeless, she said the work of helping local homeless people to find housing and other types of support continues.
One question is whether the Aspen Homeless Shelter, being a nonprofit, will hand off the obligation of its services to another local organization after March 31. If not, the question shifts to how the duties of running the day shelter — where residents are provided meals, showers and supplies, and are able to tap into a network of wide-ranging services — will be managed.
A “campus-style” project in the vicinity of the county’s health and human services building off Castle Creek Road, and near Aspen Valley Hospital, was proposed in 2021 through Savage and an Aspen Homeless Shelter board member. So far, there has been little public discussion of the concept.
“What I would say is we really have a strong system of care right now. There’s a disruption with some of the players, but the commitment is not waning. The commitment to end homelessness is really strong within all the partners,” Sundeen said.
#9 Ballot Item 2A passes handily
What was initially billed as a controversial matter turned out to be not so divisive as Aspen voters approved ballot question 2A in the Nov. 2 election. The measure marks a break from tradition as it allows for more Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax revenue to be diverted to the arts and culture community.
Support for 2A totaled 1,629 votes, or 71%, while 660 votes, or 29%, represented those who were opposed, according to the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Because 2A amended original language setting up the WRETT in 1979, it needed support from 60% of Aspen voters.
Wheeler RETT funds will continue to support the opera house. The ballot language notes that future revenue from the tax will support cultural, visual and performing arts operations at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. The measure removes the WRETT’s $100,000 cap on arts and culture grants, which means more money can be awarded for local arts purposes.
“Congratulations goes to the community and everyone who worked on the campaign,” Aspen Mayor Torre said. “This is great. Our smart electorate sees the opportunity for better use of these funds and it keeps in line with the original intent.”
For many months before the election, councilmembers discussed alternative uses for Wheeler money, but made no concrete plans. A citizens’ petition sought to place the item on the ballot without council’s approval, but did not garner enough signatures.
A somewhat split city council voted to place 2A on the ballot on Aug. 31, but as election season progressed, all five council members ultimately favored the amendment. Councilman Ward Hauenstein originally voted not to send 2A to voters, but later announced his support on the condition that Aspenites keep mental health care and child care in their hearts and minds in the future.
“As long as child care and mental health get funded, I’m ecstatic,” he said on election night.
The council is expected to dive into the topic of funding processes for the WRETT funds early this year.
#10 Ascendigo proposal shot down in June
Amid much passion and opposition from residents of Missouri Heights, a proposal from Ascendigo Autism Services to build an “educational facility” in the rural residential area was rejected in a 2-1 vote by the Garfield Board of County Commissioners on June 28.
Commissioner Mike Samson made the motion to deny the Carbondale nonprofit’s request. A retired teacher, Samson said he believed “educational camp” more aptly defined Ascendigo’s vision for the 126-acre property. Commissioner John Martin voted with Samson in the majority. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky was the sole vote in support of the proposal.
“Is it an educational facility? Yes and no,” Samson said just before the vote. “I believe that our very homes are and should be educational facilities, if using that definition in a liberal way. But, if we are using the land-use code definition, in my opinion, it does not fit.”
Garfield County’s Land Use and Development Code defines an educational facility as “buildings and uses for instruction or research activities associated with an academic institution that has curriculum for technical or vocational training that may be, but is not limited to, kindergarten, elementary, secondary or higher education, including residential facilities for faculty, staff and students.”
Ascendigo proposed a 6,800-square-foot base-camp building for registration, meal service and educational trainings; two 8,500-square-foot lodges to accommodate up to 24 campers and nearly 50 staff members (combined); a 14,000-square-foot activity barn for training and therapy; a 3,500- square-foot residence for an on-site staff family; and a 1,700-square-foot cabin for rent.
The land-use code states that a rural zone district should “protect the existing character of the area from uncontrolled and unmitigated residential, commercial, and industrial use.” While the county code does not prohibit an educational facility from being developed on rural land, it does require a limited impact review prior to the proposal being approved (or, in Ascendigo’s case, denied).
In the days leading up to the vote, Keep Missouri Heights Rural, a local nonprofit that publicly opposed Ascendigo’s application, said there was not enough water to accommodate the facility. The group repeatedly warned of fire danger in the windy Missouri Heights area.
“We’re happy for ourselves but we’re not celebrating. We want them to find a good place,” said Lori Brandon, a member of the group, following the decision.