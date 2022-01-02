Without further delay, the staff of the Aspen Daily News presents the second and last installment of our annual list of the top stories of the previous year.
In Saturday’s issue, we gave you No. 7 through No. 10 of 2021’s top 10, plus three honorable mentions. In today’s newspaper, the top six stories are featured. We’ve added perspective and additional information to this comprehensive compilation, with the hope that it serves local residents, part-time residents and visitors as more than a simple glimpse of the most impactful issues of the previous 12 months.
# 1
COVID vaccines arrive, so does omicron variant
The fact that COVID-19 is still the top story of the day, nearly two years following the onset of the pandemic, is disheartening to say the least. But there’s no aspect of life in Aspen, or elsewhere, the virus hasn’t touched, and so it was an easy choice as the No. 1 story of 2021.
News surrounding the coronavirus got off to a fast start in January, just after the busy winter holiday period, when the Pitkin County Board of Health adopted red-level restrictions, shuttering indoor dining and cutting off curbside and delivery services at 8 p.m., much to the consternation of the restaurant community.
“We’d like an outcry to reverse this decision. At the end of the day, we do not think this decision is right, nor is fair, nor is productive. As a matter of fact, we think this decision is counterproductive,” local restaurant owner Jimmy Yeager said, echoing the sentiments of many of his peers.
Others expressed the belief that the restrictions weren’t fair given that lodging companies and other tourist-serving industries were able to continue in a less-reduced capacity. The imbalance, they said, provided an atmosphere ripe for undermining COVID-19 containment efforts.
In response, health board and local government officials touted the state’s 5 Star Program, which encouraged businesses to implement more cautious safety measures in exchange for being “certified” to operate with lesser capacity restrictions than required by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Some officials also pointed out that the health board’s decision was on par with guidelines set by the state.
Just four weeks later, though, the initial arrival of vaccines helped to alleviate the tensions between officials and the business community. Incidence rates improved during the spring; restrictions eased in time for the busy summer tourism season. In fact, by the end of the year, 84.1% of the county’s residents were classified as “fully vaccinated,” according to the state health department.
But as is often the case with the unpredictable virus, as soon as one solution makes headway, another problem pops up. The influx of visitors during the summer and the general busyness of the local service community led to an uptick in cases, leading to the health board’s Sept. 16 revival of a countywide indoor mask policy, save for establishments participating in the “Fully Vaccinated Facilities” program.
Many service workers, managers and owners grumbled — mostly privately — about the mask requirement until a new COVID-19 variant began to make international news in late November. It wasn’t long before the variant, called “omicron,” was detected in Colorado; a week before Christmas, Pitkin County announced its first case. The silver lining was that omicron, despite being highly contagious, was regarded as a milder version of the virus, especially compared with the delta variant.
With omicron continuing to rage throughout the Aspen community and the Roaring Fork Valley during the bustling holiday week, officials said they would take no immediate action on further restrictions. Instead, they emphasized masks, social distancing and vaccine boosters, along with attention to symptoms and the need for those who test positive to quarantine.
The health board’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.
# 2
City, county address short-term rental issue
As of Dec. 31, an Aspen City Council emergency ordinance declaring a pause on short-term rental permits and new residential development for six months was less than four weeks old and generating considerable controversy throughout the community.
Ordinance 27, unanimously approved by Aspen City Council during a special meeting on Dec. 8, placed a moratorium on new STR permits until Sept. 30, 2022, and land use applications for residential development and certain kinds of residential building permit applications until June 8, 2022. The city is not accepting new applications, although those that were submitted before a deadline will continue to be processed.
Official reasons cited for the moratorium include a need to align the city’s land use code with ideas presented in the most recent version of the Aspen Area Community Plan, a document used to guide policy decisions, and the council’s affordable housing goals over the next several decades.
According to the ordinance’s language, the council determined an emergency declaration was necessary “for the preservation of public property, health, peace and safety with the imposition of a moratorium.” The impetus behind Ordinance 27: the COVID-19 pandemic created a boom within the local (and regional) short-term rental market. Free-market residences have quickly been transformed into STRs as out-of-state residents flee big cities for mountain communities, like Aspen, that are less affected by the coronavirus. The increase in STRs has placed added strain on a housing situation that was deemed to be in crisis well before the pandemic’s onset in early 2020.
On Dec. 17, two longtime members of the local real estate community filed a citizen-initiated ordinance and petition to repeal the moratorium. The citizens’ initiative was filed on the grounds that there was no need for an emergency declaration and that the council did not seek community input before moving forward. Should the citizens meet the threshold regarding the number of signatures necessary to move the petition forward, councilmembers would be required to review their ordinance. Council’s rejection of it would send the issue to voters via special election.
#3 SkiCo finally gets OK for Pandora’s
It took a few years, but the Aspen Skiing Co. finally got the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ blessing to expand into the Pandora’s area of Aspen Mountain.
The Nov. 17 official vote to approve the rezoning of 131 acres of rural-remote land into the “ski-recreation” category was 3-1— not unsurprising, with commissioners taking a straw poll on Oct. 27 with the same result and board chair Kelly McNicholas Kury providing the lone opposition on both occasions.
But just before the final vote, it was obvious that Commissioner Francie Jacober was struggling with her decision. She asked SkiCo’s representatives why they were in a hurry to add new ski terrain to the back side of Aspen Mountain when there is plenty of space on the company’s four mountains for winter recreation.
Jacober questioned some of the arguments in favor of opening up the Pandora’s area to skiers and snowboarders, including “fire mitigation” and “climate adaptation.” SkiCo’s plan includes the removal of more than 3,000 trees; and the company contends it is planning for the future of high-elevation recreation given that climate change is expected to affect snowfall at lower elevations of ski areas.
“Why is SkiCo so attached to doing this since [the 1990s] when you first thought about it?” she asked SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan. “Back then, we didn’t even have the term fire mitigation, we didn’t have a fire season.
“… Also, we’re talking about climate adaptation. I don’t believe that’s the primary reason for this, then or now. It might become that in the near future, but certainly when you first conceived of Pandora’s, it had nothing to do with the climate, and nobody talked about high-altitude skiing. We didn’t know it was going to be so much warmer and all of that,” Jacober continued.
Kaplan suggested he couldn’t speak to the company’s motives of the 1990s as he wasn’t directly involved. “Our climate awareness and the whole issue around carbon emissions and climate change was just starting around then,” Kaplan said.
“I would submit that we learned a lot since then and it is indeed — as evidenced by the start of the season here, today — what we’ve been watching and experiencing on the mountain. It’s very much a climate adaptation improvement and strategy. It sincerely is about that.”
Kaplan said the company is feeling the pressure of congested areas on Aspen Mountain, and that the new Pandora’s terrain will alleviate some of that.
Joining Jacober in the affirmative were Greg Poschman and Steve Child, who changed his stance on the issue from when it was debated two years ago. Commissioner Patti Clapper recused herself from all meetings pertaining to Pandora’s, citing the fact that her son-in-law works on Aspen Mountain for SkiCo.
The Pandora’s expansion will open up approximately 153 acres of new ski terrain near the top of Aspen Mountain and east of Richmond Hill Road. A new ski lift and ski patrol cabin also will service the new winter terrain.
#4 Mudslides wreak havoc on Glenwood Canyon
It was a nightmare for motorists and state transportation officials alike: the weeks-long closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in late July and early August due to mudslide and rockfall events, more generally described by local and state officials as “debris flow.”
Minor mudslides shutting down state and county roads during the summer monsoon seasons have become increasingly common in recent years, but this was a situation like few others. Severe rains hit the area of the canyon near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar on the night of July 29, stranding numerous vehicles in the process and forcing some people to spend the night in their vehicles. There were no injuries, but several sections of the roadway were heavily damaged by boulders, forcing the shutdown of the canyon.
Reaction was swift and involved millions of dollars. The Colorado Department of Transportation worked around the clock for more than two weeks to reopen the important roadway as quickly as possible. Without the canyon’s I-70 stretch in play, motorists were forced to use awkward and time-consuming northern and southern routes to connect between the Western Slope and Front Range. Some even tried to take the rough-and-tumble Cottonwood Pass (between Carbondale and Gypsum) route, an option that was officially discouraged by authorities and sometimes resulted in mishap. The interstate shutdown also placed added stress on Independence Pass east of Aspen.
Finally, in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, CDOT opened a section of the canyon that included two working lanes, one going eastbound, one going westbound. More work remained in the problem area of the highway near mile-marker 123.5, but at least the vital link was open for business. More improvements to the section were completed in the weeks and months that followed, and traffic flow through the canyon was close to normal by early fall.
Meanwhile, officials and other observers stressed that the closure was an important reminder of the havoc Mother Nature can wreak on manmade infrastructure — especially during Colorado’s monsoon season.
#5 Officials make progress on Lumberyard project
The upper Roaring Fork Valley’s longtime housing crunch, local officials and others contend, has recently been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more people move into the area from bigger U.S. cities. Amid this backdrop, the Aspen City Council took steps in 2021 to move forward with the Lumberyard project, a 300-plus-unit affordable-housing initiative in the Aspen Airport Business Center slated to break ground in 2024.
It was at a meeting in late November 2020 that the Aspen City Council, in discussing its property that currently serves as the site of a commercial lumberyard (Builders FirstSource), couldn’t reach an agreement on conceptual designs necessary to move the project ahead — even after a year's worth of public work sessions and three large community outreach programs.
The council took issue with the orientation of the buildings, both in the relation to access to sunlight for individual units and out of concern for the noise coming from the adjoining Highway 82 and Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. They also differed in their support for common and private open spaces, and the eventual income categories that the project might serve.
Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing senior project manager, told councilmembers their feedback was so all over the map that it might be time to reassess the entire design process. “I don’t see how we can coalesce what we heard today,” he said.
What a difference three months can make: By March 8, the tone of the discussion had changed for the better, with councilmembers unanimously giving their blessing to begin the search for the architectural and engineering firm that will move the housing proposal forward. Staff sought approvals for the issuance of a request for proposals for a design firm, a parking study, an updated housing needs study and a search for potential financial partners. All five members of the council said yes on all accounts.
Mayor Torre complimented city staff and the Lumberyard project design team for the productive evening. “This meeting is a cause for celebration as we move this housing project forward,” he said. “I feel like the last couple of meetings we kind of hit a point where we needed this clarity from council.”
Councilmembers also determined that about 310 units is the right fit for the 10-acre city owned property at the base of Deer Hill, across from the airport. “You have done the very big task of honing in on the density range,” Everson said.
In the big picture, much more remains to be done on the housing front. A regional study released last year predicted that there will be a shortage of 3,000 to 3,400 units for the Aspen-Snowmass area by 2027; for the entire valley, that number rises to 5,700. Pitkin County’s drive to create new affordable housing at Phillips Trailer Park just north of Woody Creek appears to be crawling along since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. That project would only add an additional 10 to 20 units to the trailer park’s current 40-unit mix unless commissioners change their minds on increasing density in the largely rural area.
Thus, it looks as though the housing crunch won’t be going away anytime soon, remaining one of Aspen’s top stories on an annual basis. And, the issues are shifting toward lower valley communities as more and more Aspen-to-Basalt workers are forced to move to Glenwood Springs and beyond in their quest for homes and rental units they can afford.
#6 More restaurants close their doors
Add three more Aspen restaurants — some might even call them “institutions” — to the list of popular eateries that have closed their doors in recent years.
In late June, after nearly a quarter-century of cultivating and serving the community, Jimmy Yeager said his namesake, Jimmy’s An American Restaurant and Bar, would close for good during the fall. And in September, it did.
Yeager sold his eponymous Aspen institution to the Austin, Texas-based hospitality group that owns Clark’s Oyster Bar (former site of Little Annie’s Eating House) in downtown Aspen. A slew of parties and festivities were planned throughout the summer to commemorate the restaurant’s tenure.
Jimmy’s opened in June 1997. In discussing the pending closure, Yeager emphasized how being of service to and ingrained within the Aspen community remained a focal point of his namesake establishment — whether that meant hosting youth sport teams, offering an affordable bar menu with locals in mind or acting as a voice for the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic.
Jimmy’s received “the right offer at the right time,” Yeager said. Jessica Lischka, who served as Jimmy's longtime general manager as well as a partner in the business, echoed that sentiment.
“We’re just ready. There has to be an end point; we can’t do this forever and this felt like the right time, and we feel very good about the deal that we made,” she said.
The Jimmy’s announcement was preceded by the news about Piñons restaurant. On April 3, owner Rob Mobilian and Piñons’ staff, some of whom had been with Mobilian and the restaurant since its earliest days, served their last Freddy salads and Dover soles while toasting to a successful 33-year-run.
“I feel like I’m going out on top,” Mobilian said. “I was in there every day for 33 years and I worked my butt off, and I worked as hard as I could to deliver the best product I could every single night, which I feel I did.”
Former Aspen fixture Fred Mayerson hired Mobilian, a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, in January 1988 to help open the restaurant. Mobilian solely acquired the restaurant in 2001.
In addition, another of Aspen’s longest-running local establishments, L’Hostaria Ristorante, said goodbye in October after 25 years of nourishing the community. The Italian restaurant and bar closed for good on Nov. 5.
Owner Tiziano Gortan, in reflecting upon the past quarter century, said he felt “honored and humbled to have had this opportunity.” Fans and regulars were quick to point out how L’Hostaria was more than a restaurant or bar. They likened it to a local living room that supported myriad organizations throughout its run.
The pandemic created an opportunity for Gortan, a native of Italy, to re-evaluate priorities.
“The restaurant business in Aspen has always been changing and evolving, but the last 18 months have brought a new level of stress that made me realize I need to step back and take care of my health and my families both here in Colorado and in Italy,” Gortan wrote in his October announcement, posted to L’Hostaria’s social media pages.