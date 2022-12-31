Editor’s note: Keeping with tradition, as the calendar edges ever closer to the New Year, we take a moment to look back on the one about to mark another chapter of history. In many ways, 2022 ushered the return to pre-COVID times, with in-person events roaring back to life. The Aspen commercial core settled into a new normal, with decades-old haunts being replaced by next-gen restaurants: Las Montanas opened where Jimmy’s once was, PARC moved into the space that was previously L’Hostaria and news broke that even The Red Onion and 508 E. Cooper Ave. will be revived. And of course, the real estate market continued shattering records, putting short-term rentals, residential development and affordable housing as the hot-button issues of the year. It was tough to pick just 10 top stories that best reflect 2022, and so we included four honorable mentions here. Tomorrow, we’ll publish the ADN staff’s picks for the Top 7, as well — we figure what better way to ring in the New Year than with lucky No. 7.
—Megan Tackett
#10: Local gallerist fighting for Aspen’s funk and soul
Skye Gallery closed its downtown Aspen location, on the corner of East Cooper Avenue and South Hunter Street, in April.
Opened in 2018 by longtime local Skye Weinglass, the art gallery mainly showcased emerging female artists and served as a community hub, with lots of public events and free programming surrounding its exhibitions.
Similar to the case of many local business owners in Aspen — something that Weinglass had pointed out during an interview in April — Skye Gallery’s closure followed increased rental rates. Her landlord, Andrew Hecht of the Garfield & Hecht real estate law firm, had doubled her rent last December and was threatening to triple it around the time of her departure.
Weinglass explained that all of these discussions had taken place between her and one of Hecht’s agents.
She said that after trying to negotiate her monthly rent at first, she had eventually agreed to pay the high price in order to keep her business on 535 E. Cooper Ave. alive.
There was controversy around the landlord’s motives behind her being pushed out: The agent had told Weinglass that they wanted an international name brand in the downtown space, she alleged.
The space is now occupied by the international chain clothing brand, John Elliott.
“This has always been happening in Aspen, you know, all locals of Aspen have forever been saying ‘it’s getting so high-end,’ but the past year, it just feels like … quadrupled,” she said. “And I just don't know a way that this town's gonna keep its funky heart and soul if we keep getting kicked out — all our local hangout spots are closing.”
Since her official departure date on April 15, Weinglass has been on the search for a new location in Aspen to run her Skye Gallery. The local gallerist said in a recent interview that she plans to find one by summer 2023.
— Jacqueline Reynolds
#9: Denver woman dies in fall from Capitol Peak
Sarah Elissa Beechler, 34, of Denver, died Sept. 3 when she fell an estimated 900 feet off a ledge near the summit of Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
A witness from another climbing party said Beechler was hiking solo and fell when a rock handhold gave way when she attempted to grab it.
The sheriff’s office said Beechler was traversing the route that connects the Knife’s Edge to the Capitol Peak summit. She fell toward the Pierre Lakes Basin. It was undetermined if she had reached the summit and was returning or was headed toward the summit. The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was able to get assistance for the recovery from Flight For Life Colorado and the Montrose Helitack of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. An airplane flying for the Aspen-based conservation group EcoFlight also assisted by surveying the landscape during the initial stages of planning.
The sheriff’s office said at the time that death was the first of 2022 on Capitol Peak, regarded as one of the toughest standard climbs among Colorado’s peaks over 14,000 feet. There is extreme exposure and loose rock at many high-elevation points.
A post by a friend of Beechler’s on the 14ers.com website said Capitol Peak was her “finisher,” or last of the 58 peaks in Colorado over 14,000 feet in elevation for her to climb.
— Scott Condon
#8: Aspen basketball wins state championship after dominant season
A flawless season saw Aspen High School take home its first boys basketball championship.
On March 12, the Skiers topped Centauri High School on the statewide stage at Denver University 50-40, the team’s 27th win in 27 games on the season and securing an undisputed state title.
Aspen trailed by one point at halftime, before a back-and-forth third quarter saw Shae Korpela jam a wide open slam dunk that served as the inflection point for the game. Korpela led the game with 17 points.
Lifting the trophy was a defining moment for a generation of AHS athletes — the team featured 10 seniors on its 11-man roster, all prioritizing the game of basketball over other sports for the majority of their lives and showing that dedication pays off, even for small Western Slope schools competing against Front Range teams.
“It’s just storybook,” head coach Cory Parker said. “It’s just those intangible things that carry us through hard moments and adversity in life.”
Parker was part of a core that saw Aspen get close to a state title previously, but had graduated before the team finished in second place in 2010.
In the championship run, a group of large and talented seniors led to a defensive-minded team that no other team in the state could match. They were one of 12 teams in the state to allow fewer than 1,000 points in 3A, doing so in a classification-most 27 games. Every other team in the triple digits had played at most 22 games. Opponents regularly scored in the 30s or lower while Aspen scored at least in the 50s.
They paraded through league play with just one game decided by fewer than 10 points. Their closest final score was in the state semifinal against Sterling, winning by just five points.
But for as little adversity as they saw on the court, it was off the court that the heart of the team was truly tested. Senior Lucas Lee lost his mother the night in between the team’s two home playoff contests, returning to set the tone with early scoring for the team’s home finale amidst a sea of white T-shirts with the words “Aspen Strong” and his number three on them. Parker missed some time attending the funeral of a close friend. Through the adversity, the bond of the team that made it so strong on the court supported it off.
Parker was named 3A Coach of the Year and the Korpela twins — Shae and Braden — were named first-team all-state. Porter Lee was named to the second team and also took home Western Slope League Player of the Year honors. Lucas Lee was named an all-state honorable mention.
— Rich Allen