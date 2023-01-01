Editor’s note: On Saturday, the Aspen Daily News published recaps of three of the top 10 stories of the year and others that made our honorable mention list. Today we give you the remaining items, the top seven. To view the previous stories in Saturday’s print edition, visit aspendailynews.com.
1. Aspen community riled when Gorsuch Haus land sells for $76.2 million
The March sale of the near-acre parcel of land that had been destined to become Gorsuch Haus sent shockwaves through the Aspen community — especially the $76.2 million price it commanded.
OKO Group, a real-estate development firm based in Miami, Florida, and owned by Vladislav Doronin, purchased the Aspen Mountain property and the development entitlements.
The land was part of the same parcel that Norway Island LLC — a partnership between local developers Jim DeFrancia, Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson — purchased from Aspen Skiing Co. for $10 million in July last year. For Doronin, who is also CEO and chair of Aman luxury resorts, his focus is more on the entitlements to build the 81-room, 64,000-square-foot lodge that voters approved in March 2019 as part of the larger Lift One proposal.
When speaking to the $76.25 million sales price — just over $1,800 per square foot — he paid for the land on Aspen Mountain, Doronin told the Aspen Daily News in March that for him, it was well worth it to have prime real estate in a destination with geographical limitations on the amount of inventory available.
“I see the potential of this site, which … is difficult to find in Aspen,” he said. “I believe in long-term investment — it’s not short-term investment. It’s an investment to make, reflect a long-term commitment from me, from my company. Also, it’s ambition to be a part of the fabric and destination for decades to come.”
Since then, the stakeholders have been meeting for months to coordinate construction schedules and other aspects of the project, according to city of Aspen officials. Time is ticking on OKO Group’s window to chart a course in Aspen. The vested rights for the project were granted for five years when the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission approved technical details of the hotel in December 2020. OKO Group must submit an application for a building permit and provide enough time for city staff to review it for completeness by Dec. 24, 2025. Or, the group must seek an extension of the vested rights, according to city spokesperson Denise White.
Gorsuch Haus is approved for 81 hotel rooms, four residences, one employee housing unit and 7,730 square feet of leasable commercial space. The approvals allow for a variety of lodge room sizes and configurations. The city granted an increase in lodge unit density of 10% “which represents 1 lodge unit/550 square feet of gross lot area,” the approval ordinance says. The four residences are capped at 1,500 square feet but can be increased to 2,000 square feet if transferable development rights are used to extinguish development elsewhere.
—Megan Tackett
2. Lawsuit against Aspen Times settles, but not the dust in aftermath of editor’s firing
Vladislav Doronin — the billionaire CEO of both the Aman luxury resort group as well as the OKO Group, a real estate development firm based in Miami — on April 13 filed a lawsuit in the Colorado District Court against Swift Communications, LLC, which operates the publication and is owned by West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers
In the complaint, Doronin’s legal team asserted that the Times, through a series of publications including news articles, a letter to the editor, a column and an editorial, “has chosen to weaponize the widespread negative sentiment toward the Russian Federation ('Russia') and sensationalize a false narrative that targets Mr. Doronin simply because he was born in what is today Russia in order to attack the development of a luxury resort in Aspen.”
Before the lawsuit settled out of court about six weeks later, Ogden instructed its news team to avoid covering the lawsuit, lest it undermine the settlement agreement. That instruction also included columnists — so when 17-year contributor Roger Marolt penned a series of columns about Doronin and the suit, they were deemed unfit for publication at the time.
Also during that time, Editor-in-Chief David Krause resigned from his position, citing Ogden’s leadership among the reasons for his decision to leave his post.
Then in June, Andrew Travers — who had been the arts and entertainment editor at the Times — was elevated to the top role in the newsroom. One of his first editorial decisions was to publish a column by Marolt about his experiences, as well as the internal email communications between Marolt and Krause when his previous columns were not published. The decision cost Travers his job before it was even publicly announced that he’d been chosen for it.
The decision was largely condemned by the community, leading Pitkin County commissioners to name the Aspen Daily News as the county government’s official paper of record. Travers, for his part, penned a first-person account of the ordeal in a cover story for The Atlantic, and in August the New York Times weighed in, observing, “a tangled saga of wealth and the free press has become Aspen’s summer obsession.”
—Megan Tackett
3. ‘Philosopher king’ Bob Braudis passes away in June
The Aspen community got a shock in early June when iconic former Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis died.
Braudis was 77 years old when he died of natural causes in his sleep at his Truscott Place home on June 3. In his 24-year tenure as sheriff, he embodied the philosophy of his predecessor and mentor, Dick Kienast, in emphasizing the “peace” in peace officer. He advocated for legalization of drug use and avoided incarceration and force whenever possible, emphasizing community-based law enforcement. He brought in everyday people to be his deputies, including ski bums, dishwashers and outlaws.
Known for his wit and being well-read, juxtaposed with his approach to policing, Braudis became known to many as Aspen’s “philosopher king.” He rose to national fame not only for his policies but for the company he kept, most notably the volatile writer Hunter S. Thompson, who became a close friend despite his contrarian nature. Sixteen years before Braudis succeeded Kienast as sheriff, he famously helped Thompson run for the position in 1970.
“That was Bob’s gift and his beauty was to intellectually and spiritually be able to disarm people and get to the source of the problem and then connect people, bring people together,” DJ Watkins, a local artist and co-writer of the book “Freak Power” with Braudis, said.
Kienast asked Braudis to run for sheriff in 1986 as he prepared to retire. Braudis obliged and proceeded to win each of the next five elections before his own retirement in 2011. During his tenure, voters elected to remove term limits for positions like sheriff. Braudis also served as a Pitkin County commissioner before returning to law enforcement.
Joe DiSalvo, a pupil of Braudis, succeeded him for three terms as sheriff before falling to Michael Buglione in this year’s reelection bid. DiSalvo gave the closing eulogy at Braudis’ memorial in August at the Benedict Music Tent, which drew around 800 visitors.
Braudis passed after watching his hometown Boston Celtics win game one of the NBA championships. He is survived by his two daughters, Heidi Mitchell and Stephanie Braudis, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
—Rich Allen
4. Aspen regulates residential development, STRs, with moratorium, tax
The city of Aspen’s moves in 2021 to address the growing inventory of short-term vacation rentals at the expense of long-term workforce housing spilled over into 2022 and led to many controversial changes in the local real-estate landscape.
Aspen City Council’s Ordinance 27 of 2021, which placed a temporary moratorium on short-term rental activity and residential development and redevelopment projects, was ruled unenforceable by a Pitkin County judge on March 11, 2022. Four days later, the council passed a new moratorium known as Ordinance 6, pausing all residential development within the city until June 8.
While similar to its predecessor, Ordinance 6 did not include short-term rentals, which were paused under a separate moratorium. Multiple members of the Aspen community attended a public hearing before the ordinance was passed to express their opinions, many of which were not in favor of the legislation.
Council members maintained their opinions that the moratorium was necessary to give the city a pause to redesign its land use code and regulations pertaining to development and affordable housing.
“It was asked, why not do this under normal process? That would’ve been our preference if we thought this work could be done as successfully or as quickly, and I just could not find that,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “But I wouldn’t support it unless I believed that that short-term pain would lead to long-term gain for everybody in our community.”
Ordinance 6 was followed by two other ordinances — 13 and 14 — that the council passed in June to regulate residential development and update the city’s affordable housing fee-in-lieu. When the moratorium was lifted in August, the city began reviewing all land use permits related to residential development and redevelopment under these new regulations.
Later, in November, Aspen voters approved ballot issue 2A, a tax mechanism that addresses the impact of STRs on the community, by more than 61%, but the issue raised more community controversy. Condo-hotels, lodges and owner-occupied STRs will be taxed at a 5% rate while classic STRs will be taxed 10%.
Proponents of 2A lauded the extra funding source for critical community needs, while dissenters spoke out against its uneven approach to taxing different types of STRs. Some community members were concerned about taxing lodges that have been part of Aspen’s core and character for decades.
“The funding mechanism is flawed and that could be vastly improved if all business sectors were taxed,” said Tim Clark, managing partner of Frias Properties of Aspen, following the passage of 2A.
City officials said that the rate was lowered to 5% to show some appreciation for the lodges and owner-occupied rentals. They also said it was important to make the distinction between a residential property that serves as a lodge, and a traditional lodge that meets the definition in the city’s land use code.
“And so that distinction is what underpins the different permit types, it underpins the distinction in the tax rate that the community just passed, and so that’s why it’s important,” said Phillip Supino, director of Aspen’s community development department.
The short-term rental tax will be imposed on all vacation rentals within city limits by a tiered system beginning in summer 2023. The funds generated by the tax will be used for affordable housing, and up to 30% may also be spent on environmental initiatives and infrastructure repairs and maintenance in any given year.
—Megan Webber
5. Buglione unseats incumbent DiSalvo in PitCo sheriff’s race
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger and former deputy Michael Buglione after a campaign that was often contentious.
Buglione pulled in 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.2% to 47.8%. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 10.
Both candidates hauled in endorsements from high-profile local residents. The candidates and their camps scraped over integrity and management style.
Buglione outlined four pillars that he said will guide his oversight of the sheriff’s office. First is upgrading the existing jail rather than building a new one. Second was finding a way to provide affordable housing for deputies in Pitkin County rather than hiring people who live outside the county and don’t have as strong of a connection.
The third pillar was investing in technology that will get first responders to catastrophic events within seconds of activation. Fourth is providing better treatments for people facing mental health issues.
—Scott Condon
6. Frisch gives Boebert a run for her money in race for House seat
In what ended up being one of the most closely watched U.S. House races of the mid-term general elections, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by less than 550 votes, garnering less than 50.1% of the total support for both candidates in Colorado’s 3rd District.
It wasn’t supposed to be so close, as early polls suggested that Boebert, of Silt, had as much as a 10-point lead following the summer’s party primaries. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, worked to overcome the incumbent’s popularity in the largely rural and conservative 27-county district, as well as her fund-raising advantage, with a grassroots campaign that had him meeting face-to-face with voters and logging 24,000 miles while pulling a trailer nicknamed the “Beat Boebert Buggy.” His son Felix accompanied him on the many treks across the Western Slope and to the Pueblo area as Frisch touted himself as a bipartisan voice of reason and compromise compared with Boebert’s ultra-right rhetoric and standing, as Frisch put it, as a leader in the national political “anger-tainment industry.”
By most accounts, Frisch’s effort was impressive — in her 2020 race, Boebert bested Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by more than 26,500 votes. Still, in a district that in effect had been reapportioned to make it even more Republican-leaning, his challenge fell just short.
The Nov. 8 election was so tight, it wasn’t decided until Dec. 12 when the official results of an automatic, state-mandated recount confirmed that Boebert was victorious. Frisch’s campaign did not ask for the recount.
“While we hoped for a different outcome, we defied incredible odds with the closeness of this race and delivered a moral victory for the people of [CD3], many of whom crossed party lines to reject extremism with their vote,” Frisch said in a prepared statement.
“We showed the nation that extremist politicians are not invincible, and that we can come together to have real conversations about issues that are important to our families, our businesses, and our communities. I am confident that the coalition of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters we built throughout this campaign to reject hate and extremism in Southern and Western Colorado will grow into the future.”
Adam and Felix Frisch are scheduled to discuss their time on the campaign trail from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Hallam Lake headquarters, with plans also to reflect on their “father-son relationship and what their experiences mean for both Colorado and rural America,” according to an ACES announcement.
—Andre Salvail
7. Kaplan prepares to retire after 30 years with Aspen Skiing Co.
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan stunned SkiCo workers and the community in March with his announcement that he would step down after the 2022-23 season.
Kaplan kept his big move quiet except for his inner circle of family, friends and colleagues. He made the public announcement at a SkiCo party celebrating the success of last season. He wrote in an employee newsletter that after 30 years with the company, it would be time to “step back and welcome new leadership and perspectives.”
Kaplan was hired by SkiCo in 1993 to oversee the Aspen Mountain Ski School. He worked in various positions in the combined Aspen-Snowmass Ski Schools and eventually switched into mountain operations roles. He ascended to second in command behind then CEO and president Pat O’Donnell in 2005 as chief operating officer. He took the reins of the company a year later at age 42.
One of his last major projects will be helping find his successor and help with the transition. SkiCo hasn’t made any announcement as of yet on who that person or persons will be. He said once he leaves SkiCo, he will remain in Aspen and work as an adviser for the Crown family, owners of SkiCo and partners in Alterra Mountain Co., a ski industry heavyweight that owns 15 resorts, affiliates with others and offers the Ikon Pass.
During his tenure, SkiCo has expanded in the hotels division as well as added terrain. His last big move was overseeing the approvals for expansion of Aspen Mountain’s operational boundary into the Pandora’s terrain. A new lift and about 150 acres will open for the 2023-24 season.
SkiCo has also continued its role as an environmental leader in the ski industry and beyond through his leadership.
“We have been involved in the ski industry for almost 40 years,” SkiCo managing partner Jim Crown said in a statement issued at the time of Kaplan’s announcement. “Over that time, we have come to know Mike Kaplan — and his team — as the best in the industry.”
—Scott Condon