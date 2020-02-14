An 83-year-old man from Montrose died Wednesday evening after being found unresponsive in the halfpipe at Snowmass Monday morning, Aspen Skiing Co. reported in a statement released Friday.
The man was found unconscious in the upper third of the halfpipe around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 10, SkiCo vice president of communications Jeff Hanle confirmed in an email.
“The ski patrol responded, initiated trauma protocol and transported the man to an ambulance,” the statement reads.
Although there were no known witnesses to the accident itself, “it appeared the man had skied off the deck of the half pipe,” the statement says.
Through communication with the now-deceased man’s family, SkiCo learned that he had been transferred to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, where he died Wednesday.
“Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time,” the statement said.