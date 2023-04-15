Things are slowly but surely moving forward for a new restaurant to open its doors in the former Taster’s location this fall.
Last week, the Aspen City Council approved a five-year lease between the city and Yogi’s, a new concept by Brendan Berl, beginning on April 15. Yogi’s was selected by the city after several applicants submitted bids to occupy the Rio Grande Place space, and Berl said he hopes to open his doors by October at the latest, pending approval of new floor plans and some indoor construction projects.
“The lease is signed, the plans are pretty much done,” Berl said Friday. “I was hoping for a July opening before. That’s not going to happen, but I’m hoping October at the latest. It’s going to be worth the extra square footage to get it done right, not fast.”
Former Taster’s patrons will notice that Yogi’s will have a completely different look than its predecessor. Berl plans to decorate the space to have a more rustic atmosphere with wood panels, a few tables and a small bar. Indoor dining space will be limited, but Yogi’s will have a heavy focus on to-go options for customers looking for a bite to eat on a hike or bike ride, or while playing in nearby Rio Grande Park.
The park will play a role in Yogi’s family-friendly vibe. Berl plans to install six free-to-play arcade games in the corner of the restaurant. There also will be chalkboard paint on the tables so kids can color on the tables while they wait for their food.
Yogi’s also will have color-coded beverage glasses to provide a distinction between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The fact that the park is next door makes the location feel like the perfect spot for his concept, Berl said.
“I think my concept is best fit for that park right there where all the kids hang out,” he said. “I’d been working on a concept since last January and had just been looking for spots all around, and when this space opened up one of my regulars at my bar practically threw the paper at me … because I’d been vocal about trying to find a place. I built it all around that.”
As for the food he will serve, Yogi’s will focus on affordability and cater to healthy eaters and meat lovers in addition to the adventurers. The menu will be split in half, with one side offering healthier, greener options for the “harvesters,” and the other filled with heartier meals for the “hunters.” Overall, customers can expect a variety of sandwiches, salads and subs that could easily be taken to go.
Berl has a handful of other ideas to bring the park into the Yogi’s theme and make use of it when the weather is nice.
“I’m going to be looking at trying to purchase some more picnic tables for the park,” he said. “We also want to offer an option for picnic baskets to go, so you can have a couple salads and sandwiches and drinks with a disposable tablecloth, and then just bring the basket back to us.”
He may eventually apply for a permit to enclose the patio space, but that will come after the restaurant’s grand opening.
Parking will be tight, but Berl plans to offer validated parking in the adjacent garage underneath Aspen City Hall. Although the process has been slower than expected, Berl also extended his appreciation to the city for working with him and helping to make sure the new business serves the community.
Once plans become finalized, Berl will post updates on the restaurant’s windows so passersby can read about the new menu, indoor concept and timeline for the grand opening. For now, Berl said he’s happy that things are moving forward.
“I’m excited that all of this fell into place,” he said. “There haven’t been any major issues … it’s just putting everything together, and now it’s all getting rolling.”