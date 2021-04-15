For once during more than a year of moving goal posts, the proverbial and literal Lucy isn’t pulling the football out from under Charlie Brown’s kick: the Basalt High School musical production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will go on — for a live audience, to boot.
The show opens this evening, at 7 p.m. at Basalt Middle School. Tickets sell for $10 for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows — including both matinee and evening performances on Saturday. Masks must be worn, and household sizes seated together will be capped at six, per COVID-19 protocols.
Director Sonya Meyer highlighted in her director’s notes for the production that “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” seemed to be exactly the show that theater-starved audiences need in this historic moment. On the one hand, it’s light-hearted in nature, inviting a sense of nostalgia and “inner child” while highlighting each main character’s individual struggles and how larger friendships create a crucial support structure.
“Charlie Brown brings reverence to all the special human moments — it allows the audience to return to childhood and appreciate the joy in little wonders. With all the turmoil and stress of this last year we need to find ways to see the beauty and delight in ‘finding a pencil, pizza with sausage ... learning to whistle,’ and the eyes of a child is the perfect way to do it,” she wrote, referencing lyrics from one of the show’s most prominent songs, “Happiness.”
The plights of some of the comic’s most memorable characters — Charlie Brown, his sister Sally, his friends Lucy and Linus and, of course, his imaginative canine companion Snoopy — epitomize those most acutely experienced collectively throughout the ordeal that was and continues to be COVID-19.
“Charlie Brown struggles with depression, Sally struggles with anger and frustration, Lucy struggles with self-awareness, Linus struggles with separation, Snoopy struggles with ‘hope of advancement,’” Meyer wrote. “Every single character has their own battles but they all support each other and are able to keep moving forward.”
The opening night will shine a spotlight on a new day — Basalt High School students will join the ranks of Theatre Aspen as one of the only live, in-house theater gigs in the valley.
“This cast has been an extraordinary example of support and perseverance. The students are all grappling with this new reality, but they have been flexible and understanding every step of the way. They have worked so hard, through many obstacles, and are showing up with gratitude and energy everyday.
“Singing and dancing with a mask on is not easy, dealing with online school, extra stress from work and home, and the uncertainty of all that is ahead, have been huge hurdles, but I commend every person involved for choosing joy, choosing art, and choosing to support one another (even when we cannot touch),” Meyer said.