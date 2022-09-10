Roaring Fork Cycling’s flagship fundraising event will return on Friday as the organization’s fall programming kicks off.
RFC will be at Two Creeks in Snowmass for its “Eat. Drink. Give.” annual get together in a congregation of fans, food and gear. After a hiatus the past two years due to COVID, the event is seeing a change of structure and location, aiming at developing its youth accessibility programming.
“It’s just an event to celebrate the cycling community in the valley and also be a fundraiser to help us with low-cost or no-cost programming that we’re growing more and more each year,” RFC Director Eric Dasko said. “It’s an evening to just hang out and play on bikes.”
After the first two iterations of the event were held at Capitol Creek Brewery in Basalt, Dasko said Aspen Skiing Co. contributed the Two Creeks venue, allowing more space and parking lots, which RFC is utilizing to create a pop-up obstacle course for cyclists.
The event also will have a silent auction, featuring high-ticket items like two-night stays at Yule Creek Lodge or Coal Basin Ranch that recently built new bike trails on the property. There will be two raffles, one for RFC swag and smaller items like bike tuneups and another for a Revel wheelset, requiring the purchase of another ticket.
Catering for the event is being provided by Slow Groovin BBQ and SkiCo is opening an on-site bar with basic cocktails, beers and additional refreshments.
The “why” of the event is to raise funds for RFC’s programming for underprivileged, underserved youth, Dasko said.
“When you’re on a bike it’s such an inclusive community,” Dasko said. “Everybody is just so stoked and so excited to have other people on bikes. When you get kids in that environment it minimizes all those other kinds of pressures and stresses and different things that are happening. It just provides a really good outlet to be with your friends, be out in nature challenging yourself.”
RFC offers scholarships and loaner gear for kids looking to get involved in bike riding. They offered a free program in Rifle over the summer, providing the bikes and coaching. Dasko said that, via Basalt-based after-school program advocacy group Access AfterSchool, RFC is offering a six-week program with two rides a week out of Riverview Elementary School outside of Glenwood Springs. Similar programs through RFC cost seven times that amount.
Dasko estimated that RFC issued $10,000 in scholarships for its programs this summer, adding that the more backing they get from sponsors and donors, the more they can get kids out on the trails. The group is expanding its offerings all the way through the Roaring Fork Valley and westward to Parachute.
“We’ve definitely kept group sizes small and we’ve done that to keep the quality of instruction and the quality of what we’re trying to do very high,” Dasko said. “As we look at expanding programming, it’s bringing in the fundraising, bringing in the money to keep those group sizes small, to find coaches who are exceptional at what they do.”
RFC offers adult programming as well, but “Eat. Drink. Give.” focuses on raising funds for its youth programming. The organization kicked off its after-school fall program for middle-school students on Tuesday. It also operates the Aspen-Basalt high school compact team, which competes in Leadville on Saturday.
“Eat. Drink. Give.” is on Friday (Sept. 16) from 5-8 p.m. at Two Creeks in Snowmass. Ticket prices are $50 for adults and $20 for children. Purchase of a ticket includes food, a drink ticket and a general raffle ticket.
Tickets will be capped at 150 attendants. Dasko said as of Friday, about half of the tickets had been sold. More information can be found at RoaringForkCycling.org.