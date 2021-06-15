Though Youthentity’s 14th annual Pig Roast Fundraiser will again be held virtually for the second straight year, the Carbondale-based nonprofit has found a way to bring an interactive element to the annual event benefiting youth financial literacy and career exploration.
Each $150 Pig Roast ticket donation will include a five-course, nine dish dinner carefully prepared and packaged by Youthentity’s Career Academy culinary students and chef instructors, a news release from the nonprofit says. Meals will be ready for pickup at Youthentity’s Carbondale office on June 23-24.
“Our students worked hard throughout an incredibly challenging year. They lost out on the chance to showcase their new skills through canceled events and culinary competitions, and we want to give them the chance to utilize what they’ve learned,” said Youthentity Career Academy Director Greg Beachey.
“Helping to prepare the extensive Pig Roast menu is a chance for our students to demonstrate what they’ve accomplished this year, as well as to connect with our supporters,” Beachey added in a prepared statement.
Said chef and instructor Joe Daboul: “I am incredibly proud of our culinary students, and the Pig Roast is a perfect way to bring closure to an unpredictable year.”
Youthentity’s mission is to prepare young people for future success through financial literacy education and workplace readiness opportunities. The nonprofit expects to serve over 5,500 students in the 2021-22 academic year. Its Career Academy offers yearlong, for-credit classes to Roaring Fork Valley high school students in the areas of culinary arts and hospitality, structure design and construction, and animal care and health occupations.
Pig Roast Fundraiser participants also can look forward to another packed online auction and raffle, the release states. Hosted at Youthentity.org, the three-day auction will offer a wide selection of items such as travel, local dining, private chef experiences, outdoor adventure and art-photography.
Open from 6 a.m. June 22through 10 p.m. June 24, there is no fee to bid in the auction. Pre-registration is open at Youthentity.org.
“The annual Pig Roast is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Youthentity Executive Director Kirsten McDaniel. “And while we look forward to resuming the in-person event in 2022, we hope to give people a reason to gather with friends and family while supporting our youth programs with delicious meals created by our students and instructors.”
The last day to receive a Pig Roast dinner with ticket donations is Friday. Tickets can be purchased at Youthentity.org.