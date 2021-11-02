Susan Zimet, Christa Gieszl and Stacey Weiss took home the most votes in the Aspen School District Board of Education race Tuesday night, as of the Aspen Daily News print deadline.
As of about 9 p.m., Weiss garnered 2,123 votes, or 21.8%; Zimet had received 2,096 votes, or 21.5%; and Gieszl earned 1,941 votes or 20%.
John Galambos had earned 1,248 votes, or 12.8%; Anna Zane received 1,180 votes, or 12.1%; and Lawrence Butler brought in 1,147 votes or 11.8%.
Zimet, the only incumbent in the race, said Tuesday night that her work over the last four years had clearly resonated with voters.
“COVID, hopefully, will not take quite as much energy as it did for the last year and a half,” Zimet said. “If we had to pivot to remote or hybrid [learning], I think we’re set up much, much better than we were when this outbreak first started.”
Although not an incumbent on the board of education, Christa Gieszl currently serves as vice-chair on the Pitkin County Board of Health. From instituting local mask mandates to shuttering indoor dining, the board of health has been no stranger to controversy during the pandemic. Gieszl stood by her decisions on the board of health and is of the opinion voters appreciated them too, at least most of the time.
“That’s actually a really beneficial relationship to have, especially given this pandemic that’s still ongoing at this point in time,” Gieszl said of the relationship between the board of health and board of education. “The issues that I’ve dealt with on the board of health have a lot of overlap with the schools ... It’s really been quite helpful to have a person who can be a liaison between the two.”
Retired teacher Stacey Weiss thought Tuesday’s vote indicated that voters did in fact want a former educator on the board of education.
“This looks good to me,” Weiss said Tuesday following the initial results. “I think it’s good to have a balance of people in the community who represent different career paths.”
Galambos, a local architect and member of the Aspen School District Accountability Committee, called this year’s school board election civil, but also wished there had been even more opportunities for dialogue among candidates.
“I really enjoyed the candidate forum. I think we should have more of those,” Galambos said Thursday. “The one we had I thought was very useful.”
On Oct. 14, all six of the school board candidates squared off in a 90-minute forum hosted by local media organizations — the Aspen Daily News, the Aspen Times, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV.
The forum touched on a number of issues facing the district, including the need for more mental health resources and outreach to underrepresented Hispanic and Latino families.
Butler and Zane could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.