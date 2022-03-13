Disrespected.
That’s the word Aspen basketball used to describe the season that culminated Saturday night in a bid for the school’s first state championship.
The players knew how good they were the whole time. But it seemed no one else was noticing, even as they blazed through the season undefeated — the only boys team in the 3A classification to do so — often beating their opponents by 20 points or more.
They persistently sat at No. 4 in the state rankings until a decisive victory over a Front Range team and a district championship finally nudged them up to No. 3 — two slots lower than what they believed they deserved, according to first-year head coach — but by no means a stranger to success on an Aspen basketball court — Cory Parker.
“I think the respect is a big thing,” Parker said. “I think we all got chips on our shoulder because we felt disrespected just from the different sources: the rankings, the comments, the predictions.”
Ask any Western Slope preps coach and they’ll tell you their teams don’t get the same benefit of the doubt that Front Range ones do. The Colorado High School Activities Association heavily weighs a team’s strength of schedule into where teams place in their rankings.
As Aspen continued to run through Western Slope teams, there was an unspoken — though sometimes spoken — dismissal of their performance, written off as simply the best of the west, nothing more.
The rankings were forced to pay more attention to Aspen on Feb. 10 — or so the Skiers and conventional logic thought. The Skiers drove six hours to Ault outside of Greeley to play Highland, at the time ranked No. 7 in the state. The Huskies had scored no fewer than 63 points in a game to that point in the season and averaged 82, according to MaxPreps. Aspen held them to 38 points while scoring 77 of their own, six points shy of their season best.
The rankings result? Highland tumbled, nearly falling out of the top 10. Meanwhile, Aspen held steady at No. 4.
In that score, perhaps, lies a clue as to why they didn’t get the valuation they felt was fair, and one that became glaringly obvious to the Skiers once they arrived at the University of Denver for the final rounds of the state championship — they play a different kind of basketball than teams from the east. They play defense first.
“Watching (No. 2) Sterling play, they almost lost to a team that played no defense,” Aspen senior Lucas Lee said after the quarterfinal round. “It was funny, I went up and talked to Cory during the (No. 1) St. Mary’s game as well because they just get the ball, go and then let you shoot anything … We were all just sitting there, watching the game, like, ‘What the hell are they doing?’”
Both Sterling and St. Mary’s lost in upset fashion in the semifinals — the former to Aspen, which allowed the Tigers only 44 points, only two shy of the fewest they’d scored all season.
Aspen entered Saturday’s state championship game as the favorite by seeding over No. 5 Centauri. Despite the disrespect, this small Western Slope school better known for its skiing descended from the mountains with a group of 10 seniors that stacked up against any other team in class 3A, both size and skill wise.
It all raises the question, how did they get here?
Defense wins championships
In 2010, the Skiers also entered the championship game with a flawless 26-0 record. They lost by 10 to Faith Christian.
At the time, Parker was suiting up at Drake University. Two years prior, he was 3A’s Mr. Basketball, a 6-foot-8 senior Skier in what was the first year of what was perhaps Aspen’s golden era of hoops. Between fall 2007 and spring 2010, the Skiers lost only eight games and only one in Western Slope league play, according to MaxPreps archives. Across the three seasons, they allowed an average of 42 points per game.
“It’s very similar, we talk about that all the time,” Parker said of those teams and the one he’s currently coaching, after maybe-not-so-jokingly saying his team would “smoke” the current one. “We loved to play man defense and just be physical with it and then we wanted to get it out and transition and go.”
Today’s team lives and dies on the backcourt. The players’ scoring skills allow Parker to trust that the points will come. Aspen found that it could differentiate itself by keeping teams off the board during the era of Steph Curry and triple-digit scores from the NBA all the way down to, in some cases, preps.
“I’m going to go get a bucket and then trust these guys to lock up on defense and win the game that way,” Parker said.
The Skiers, according to MaxPreps, have allowed only 901 points this season, third best in 3A and only 66 more than DSST: Conservatory Green, which played in eight fewer games. Aspen’s points-allowed-per-game is completely unmatched.
While Parker played the same way, he wasn’t the lone driver of instilling that style into the current group.
Sleepless in Seattle
When Alex Schrempf moved to Seattle last year, the first thing he did was plan a trip back to Aspen.
“It was the first thing I booked before I made the move,” Schrempf said. “I told (the team) on our last day together, I’ll come back here to watch you guys win state … I’m pretty sure I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be in the universe right now.”
Schrempf, the son of former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, took the helm of the Aspen program for the 2016-17 season, inheriting a group that finished seventh in league play with no tangible aspirations of a state championship.
One of his first moves was bringing Parker on as an assistant coach. Schrempf brought a plan that Parker was familiar with.
“Alex and I had a very similar philosophy about the game and what we think will ultimately win games and ultimately get us to where we want to be,” Parker said. “And that was with a defensive identity and mindset.”
In time, it stuck like Super Glue.
Schrempf left for non-basketball aspirations in his hometown. But basketball is in his veins and at this point he still bleeds Aspen red and white.
For each playoff game he’s attended, Schrempf has sat directly behind the Aspen bench in his old coach’s jacket. He’s not giving input at a rate anywhere near the one he used to when he was the man in charge, but he’s found he doesn’t have to.
“It’s amazing because everything I would think to say, Cory says, and if he doesn’t [assistant coaches] Chris [Woodring] and Travis [Buckner] and Joey [Dziedzic] and Jim [Korpela] do,” Schrempf said. “That’s the coolest part: I’m sitting right behind it, and I hear what he says and I’m like, ‘Yup. That’s it.’”
But for as many players as there are still on the roster that Schrempf coached, and as similar as the philosophy still is, there are differences, even if it is just by growth and continuation.
“It feels good [to have Schrempf here],” senior Braden Korpela said. “He was my coach my sophomore and junior years, so I have a pretty good connection with him. But I feel like this year we just played a different style than the last two years. I feel like we’re just better this year.”
Schrempf reflected on the early days, when he started. He’d host optional shootarounds and spend two hours shooting free throws by his lonesome or with his coaches.
But in 2017, the Korpela twins and a large group of passionate freshmen started to change that.
New kids on the block
They came in numbers and with energy.
“As a staff, we looked at this group of freshmen and we were like, ‘This is special,’” Parker recalls of the arrival of the Class of 2022. “To have this many freshmen that like the game and play the game, at that point, you can see the potential in what the squad could be.”
Schrempf, Parker and Co. saw a group that could potentially one day include 13 varsity-caliber seniors.
Parker said that players always fall away as the high school years progress, but the coaches could see early on the essential energy and glue that could keep them all together.
“Usually it starts with one or two guys always trying to hoop. And I think these Korpelas [twins Braden and Shae] were a huge catalyst in that,” Parker said.
The twins, whose father is one of Parker’s assistant coaches, brought competitiveness and passion that spread like a virus within the incoming group.
The roster for the state championship game included 10 seniors. Freshman Tommy Franceschi was the only non-senior to see the court, and was the only regular non-senior contributor throughout the season.
“We just played basketball because we were having fun,” Shae Korpela said. “Then we just ended up getting better and then we knew the skill level we had and wanted to compete for a state championship.”
They all started playing club basketball together and grew their skills together. Those lonely shootarounds that Schrempf started eventually had full gyms.
The Skiers caught the basketball bug, but it was another virus that took them to the next step.
Game on!
When COVID hit, one of the only things the players could do, sports or otherwise, was meet at outdoor courts after the team got approval to run an outdoor program, something fairly foreign to the group.
They routinely spent five hours a day in the sun just practicing together in true Wayne Campbell fashion.
“We bought a hoop from Walmart,” Ben Godomsky said. “We were hooping in a parking lot, anywhere we could.”
The primary location was the loading dock at the Westin in Snowmass Village, in a roundabout. The team tried to spray lines for lanes and three-point marks but got yelled at by staff.
“Every time a car rolled out, we had to move the hoop,” Shae Korpela said.
They persevered through traffic, a pandemic, awkward tan lines and the smoky summer. They just wanted to play.
“I had all these kids showing up outside, which they never did before, at seven in the morning, four days a week, just to do the practices they’re allowed to do,” Schrempf said. “We were really hitting our stride during the COVID year.”
Magic beans
Something else happened over the pandemic year that took the Skiers to the next level. It isn’t a skill; it isn’t something you can teach.
“Everybody growing to 6 feet, 4 inches over quarantine, that also helps a lot,” Lucas Lee said. “It was Shae that made us notice it because he just, I mean, he looked really funny. I’ve got photos on my phone of him and there’s just like a body and then it’s just legs for like forever.”
In one of the few fields where being a giant is a coveted commodity, the Skiers lucked into a gold vein.
Four of Aspen’s five starters are 6-foot-4 or taller. None are the game-breaking 6-foot-8 skyscrapers that can just stand in the post and collect all rebounds, but no other group in the tournament passed the eye test for consistent size.
It only gave the group more weapons — or, at least longer ones — for blocking shots, swatting passes and reaching over competition for rebounds and jump shots.
“It comes in waves,” Parker said. “I don’t know the last time we had a team like this. It might have been my squad, honestly. In Aspen, we just don’t have any consistency with height for whatever reason.”
A team that was already carrying skill and experience got one more feather in its cap.
‘Aspen Strong’
When you win all of your games, it’s hard to find things that need improvement. On the court, the Skiers had to routinely find ways to push themselves when they knew they were simply better than the other team.
They set goals like not allowing more than 30 points in a game or committing fewer than eight turnovers in a contest. They had to turn the microscope back on themselves because measuring themselves against their opponents often wasn’t going to drive them forward.
The group had to learn to treat some wins like losses and keep up the motivation. They consistently had to push each other. They had to be all in, as a unit.
“We’re a brotherhood,” Porter Lee, the relative newcomer to the group, said. “We put a lot of work into this sport over the past couple years and really came together as a team.”
Lee — no relation to teammate Lucas Lee — joined the group as a junior. The Korpelas and Lucas Lee have been friends since elementary school. Godomsky joined in middle school.
Godomsky said the team’s practice squad is better than most of the other teams they play. The bench players are not to be lost in the team’s success; they feed not only into the team’s on-court play but also the culture that brought a group of 10 seniors to the pinnacle of their level. The Skiers don’t get to where they did without Hudson Nunes, Sergio Ruiz, Ansel Whitley, Quinn McKie and Simon Holloway.
Aspen, like many of the 3A communities, is tight knit. Unlike many of those other communities, however, the Skiers’ bond was tested in an unthinkable way, when Lucas Lee’s mother passed unexpectedly following Aspen’s home playoff win on March 4.
He played the next day among a sea of T-shirts printed with his No. 3 and the words “Aspen Strong” on them, and played an integral role in the team’s effort to stay alive and undefeated. The Skiers left one of the shirts draped over a chair on the bench during every game in Denver.
The team and the community rallied around Lee and he rallied right back.
“They’ve had multiple experiences where they recognize if they have people around them that they love and trust and commit to them, they can get through anything,” Schrempf said. “Seeing how this team came together after what transpired last weekend may have been one of the most beautiful moments I’ve had in basketball.”
A group that thought they were just playing a game together grew into a profound friendship network and a family. They got each other through some of the toughest of times and elevated a program to new heights along the way.
When asked about collegiate basketball plans, the players were coy.
But, regardless of what comes next, a group of 10 seniors battled until they got the respect they knew they deserved — and brought a resurgence to Aspen basketball.