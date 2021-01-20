Bayless Michael Williams Image 1

Bayless Michael Williams, 78, passed peacefully on January 18, 2021. He resided and worked in Aspen for almost 50 years until a recent move down to Grand Junction, CO. Bayless loved the character of the City and its people. He was known for his engaging personality and enthusiasm for many sports, including coaching local women’s softball. Bayless, a U.S. Army veteran,  was born in Cincinnati, OH to Marian & Richard Williams, both deceased. He is survived by sister, Barbara, and younger brothers, Richard and Henry. A memorial celebration will be held in the mountains overlooking Aspen during the summer, 2021.