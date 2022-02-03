Brenda passed away with her children by her side early on the morning of the 23rd after a short and hard-fought battle with cancer. Brenda grew up in Fort Worth Texas the daughter of a drag race car driver. She moved to the Roaring Fork valley in the late 70s where she met her late husband Tom Redd at Otto Creek up the Frying Pan River. As the story goes, Tom mistakenly knocked on Brenda’s door thinking it was a friend’s house, when the door opened there stood Brenda with her Harley Davidson parked behind her in the living room, it was love at first sight. Brenda grew up a barrel racer in Texas and lived her life like she had ridden her horses, fast and on the edge. Brenda and Tom purchased their home in Missouri Heights in 1986 where they built their life together and raised two children. Brenda’s children were what mattered most in this world, and she devoted her life to raising them, manners and integrity coming first. She always told them to follow their dreams, no matter how ambitious they were, and she was always there to pick them up when they failed and nourish them when they were sick or injured. Anyone who knew Brenda heard her bragging about how amazing her children were. She had an amazing ability to connect with anyone, from the concrete covered laborer to the extremely wealthy guest she always treated people the same way, her compassion and empathy were felt by all whom she touched. Second to her family was her love for rock and roll music, especially Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, but you could find her at the Belly Up or Red Rocks head banging to Marilyn Manson, Korn or ZZ Top. She loved boating and zipping around on her Sea Doo at Ruedi reservoir, but her favorite was the yearly trip to Lake Powell with the family. Her blond hair whipping in the wind, laughing hysterically as she whipped her kids back and forth on the innertube behind the boat. Brenda was a loving wife, amazing friend and wonderful mother taken to soon. She is survived by her two children and two grandchildren. Now her spirt is lent to natures beauty, her smile glows in the sunrise, her laugher dances with the wind and her love embraces like the fresh snow. There will be a service on February 19th at the Capitol Creek Brewery in Willits from 11-2pm, all are welcome to join us in celebrating Brenda.
