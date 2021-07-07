Charles Yeramian passed away on June 9, 2021. He was a frequent visitor and Resident of Aspen, Colorado, since 1955. Chuck, as he preferred to be called, was born on August 30, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. He had one sister, Iris, who predeceased him. He is survived by his beloved Christina King, and many dear friends from around the Globe.
Chuck graduated from Michigan State University with both Bachelors and Masters Degrees, where he also played Football. He pursued Teaching as a profession at Royal Oak High School in, Royal Oak, Michigan, where he also Coached Football and Tennis. Chuck remained in Academia, becoming Dean of Student Affairs, at Oakland Community College in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He was also known as "Doctor Y" to some of his closest friends, which was largely due to his penchant for lengthy, arduous debates, on the subject of the day.
Chuck's interests and talents led him into various business ventures, extensive travel, and numerous sports, Skiing in particular. He was known for both his expertise and style on ski slopes all over the world. He honed his skills at Boyne Mountain, in Michigan, and then took them to the hallowed slopes of Aspen. He was also known to frequent the Canadian Rockies in search of deep powder snow, while on many Heli-Skiing adventures.
Chuck was also very proud of his distinguished Military Career, serving in both North Africa and Europe, where he rose to the rank of First Lieutenant.
His requests were to be cremated, with no funeral or memorials. Donations can be made to a charity of choice in his memory.
