Our friend Gary Snyder, born April 15, 1947 passed away peacefully on Monday the Monday the 21st. A Vietnam veteran with a masters degree from Northern Iowa, Gary set out for Scottsdale for a short time before moving to the town he loved. Gary owned and ran a successful travel business for Caribbean travel for decades here while raising two wonderful sons, Seth and Blake. He’ll best be remembered for his love of reggae and Jamaica but he was a fixture at the Aspen Golf Course where he was twice city champion and volunteered for junior golf for many years. He’ll be missed. Plans will be made for a gathering and memorial.
